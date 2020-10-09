Global Atherosclerosis Drug Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Drugs Type, Medication, Distribution Channel and Region.

Global Atherosclerosis Drug Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a 2.52% CAGR of around XX% during a forecast period.

Atherosclerosis is a disease in which plaque builds up inside arteries, which leads to thickening, hardening, and loss of elasticity of the walls of the arteries. The atherosclerosis drug is used with diet to reduce complications in arteries and cure the disease.

Global Atherosclerosis Drug Market

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for atherosclerosis drug with the reasons given for variants in the growth of the industry in certain regions. The market growth is attributed to an upsurge in the aging population and enhancement in frequency of heart attacks due to atherosclerosis. Similarly, Obesity, unhealthy diets, and changes in lifestyles are factors leading to cardiovascular diseases. In addition, availability of new remedial approaches are drive global atherosclerosis drug market. Government participation has also played an important role in raising concerns and creating awareness about cardiovascular disease, improving the quality of healthcare services and infrastructure, which has been encouraging pharmaceutical companies to develop effective drugs for the treatment of various diseases. These factors are projected to boost the global atherosclerosis drug market. However, dependence on symptom-based therapy in numerous cases, inefficiency and adverse effects (increased incidence of diabetes and hemorrhagic stroke) of drugs existing in the market are anticipated to restrain the global atherosclerosis drug market during forecast period.

The report on global atherosclerosis drug market covers segments such as drug type, medication, distribution channel and region. The drug type segment includes statins, fibrates, vitamins and other drugs. Among the drug type, statins is accounted for the largest XX% market share in the global atherosclerosis drug market, because statins are a class of drugs often prescribed by doctors to help lower cholesterol levels in the blood. Also, it lowers the cholesterol levels and they help prevent heart attacks and stroke immediately. The medication segment is further sub-segmented into anti-platelet medications, cholesterol lowering medications, beta blockers, angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, calcium channel blockers, water pills, diuretics, and others. Amongst them cholesterol lowering medications is accounted for the largest XX% market share in the global atherosclerosis drug market, because cholesterol lowering drugs include statins and fibrates. Based on distribution channel, the global atherosclerosis therapeutics market is sub-segmented into drug stores, hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies and clinics. Amongst them hospital pharmacies is accounted for the largest XX% market share in the global atherosclerosis drug market.

Based on regional segment, the global atherosclerosis therapeutics market is sub-segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of revenue, North America and Europe are leading the atherosclerosis drug market in 2018. Rise in treatment rate, upsurge in remedy options among the aging population, and enhanced number of aging population worldwide are the key drivers of the market. Government’s participation and support for R&D’s of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for the development of new treatment is also impacting the growth of the market in North America and Europe. Additionally, Asia Pacific is projected to witness noteworthy growth in the market, due to increased number of key players in this region.

Key players operating in the global atherosclerosis therapeutics market are Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Sanofi, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Bayer AG, Mylan N.V., Amgen Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Cardium Therapeutics, and The Medicine Company.Pfizer, Inc. is lead global market for atherosclerosis drug. The leading position of the Pfizer, Inc. Company is attributed to its robust distribution channel portfolio which comprises traditional as well as innovative technology platforms that help reorganize atherosclerosis drug. The company’s extensive presence across the globe has also played an important role in securing its position in the atherosclerosis drug market. The report covers recent developments in the global atherosclerosis drug market such as in December, 2018, Pfizer announced a joint merger of their consumer healthcare division with UK pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline; the British company will maintain a controlling share.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding global atherosclerosis drug market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by Distribution Channel, price, financial position, Distribution Channel portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the global atherosclerosis drug market.

Scope of the Global Atherosclerosis Drug Market

Global Atherosclerosis Drug Market, By Drug Type

• Statins

• Fibrates

• Vitamins

• Other Drugs

Global Atherosclerosis Drug Market, By Medication

• Cholesterol Lowering Medications

• Beta Blockers

• Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors

• Calcium Channel blockers

• Water Pills

• Diuretics

• Antiplatelet Medications

• Other Medications

Global Atherosclerosis Drug Market, By Distribution Channel

• Drug Stores

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

• Clinics

Global Atherosclerosis Drug Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Atherosclerosis Drug Market

• Pfizer, Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc

• Sanofi, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

• Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Novartis AG

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Bayer AG

• Mylan N.V., Amgen Inc.

• Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Anthera Pharmaceuticals

• Cardium Therapeutics

• The Medicine Company

