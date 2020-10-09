Global Gangrene Treatment Market Emerging Trends, Modality and Key Players-Pfizer Inc, Mylan N.V., Teligent, ALLERGAN, Akorn, Nimble Pharmaceuticals, AtoxBio

Global gangrene treatment market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Growing population with prevalence of infectious diseases such as gangrene and rising demand of treatment therapies are the key factors for market growth.

In addition, Gangrene Treatment market document offers top to bottom assessment of the market as far as income and developing business sector is concerned. This market report covers an array of factors that have an influence on the market and pharmaceutical industry which includes industry insight and critical success factors (CSFs), market segmentation and value chain analysis, industry dynamics, drivers, restraints, key opportunities, technology and application outlook, country-level and regional analysis, competitive landscape, company market share analysis and key company profiles. As today’s businesses greatly demand the market research analysis before taking any verdict about the products, opting for such Gangrene Treatment market research report is vital for the businesses.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global gangrene treatment market are Antidote Therapeutics, Mallinckrodt, MediPurpose Private Limited, Advanced Tissue, pluristem, Rexgenero Ltd, LimFlow SA, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Pfizer Inc, Mylan N.V., Teligent, ALLERGAN, Akorn, Nimble Pharmaceuticals, AtoxBio, Dasman Diabetes Institute, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Izun Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Merck & Co., Inc., CSL Behring among others.

Segmentation: Global Gangrene Treatment Market

By Type

Dry Gangrene

Wet Gangrene

Internal Gangrene

Others

By Therapy Type

Larval Debridement Therapy

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

Others

By Treatment

Medication

Amputation

Surgery

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Topical

Others

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Development in the Market:

In September 2018, Antidote Therapeutics received the Orphan Drug designation from the U. S. FDA for ATI-1013, an anti-nicotine monoclonal antibody that is used for treatment of Buerger’s Disease. This disease condition leads to development of gangrene by reduction of blood flow at the affected sites and damaging the tissues. This drug is intended to be safe and effective treatment option for the disease

In February 2018, Mallinckrodt began phase I trial of Mallinckrodt C9T1, a genetically modified skin tissue used for treatment of diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs). DFUs are the major reasons for development of diabetic gangrene. The development of this technology will bring a newer therapeutic option for treatment of gangrene and may remove the requirement of amputations in many severe cases

Market Drivers

Increasing cases of severe traumatic injury has prevail the rate of gas gangrene which is driving the market growth

High demand for advanced wound therapies is boosting the market growth

Rising cases of diabetes and its related complications also propels the growth of this market

Healthcare expenditure for infectious diseases treatment in developed countries acts as a market driver

Market Restraints

Dearth of proper treatment for the disease is restraining the market growth

High cost associated with treatment and management of the conditions hinders the growth of the market

Lack of healthcare facilities in many developing and under-developed countries will impede the market growth

