Global Sugar-Based Excipients Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Type (Direct Compression Sugars, Crystals and Syrups), Product (Actual Sugars, Sugar Alcohols, Artificial Sweeteners and Powders/Granules), Functionality (Fillers & Diluents, Flavoring Agents, Tonicity Agents and Other Functionalities), Formulation (Oral Formulations, Parenteral Formulations, Topical Formulations and Other Formulations), and Geography

Global Sugar-Based Excipients Market is expected to reach USD 1209.38 Million by 2026 from USD XX Million in 2018 at CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Excipients are basically inactive ingredient, which supports the active ingredient of the medicine used for oral medication in sucrose, glycerol, saccharin sodium, sorbitol and others. Sugar based excipients are used for bulking the solid formulation and long stability.

Global Sugar-Based Excipients Market is segmented by type, product, functionality, formulation, and geography. Type segment is sub segmented as direct compression sugars, crystals and syrups. Product segment is divided as actual sugars, sugar alcohols, artificial sweeteners and powders/granules. Actual sugar segment is expected to the largest market share in forecast period owing to its non-toxicity, negligible reaction with drugs and high utilization in oral formulations. Functionality segment is classified as fillers & diluents, flavoring agents, tonicity agents and other functionalities. Formulation segment is further sub segmented as oral formulations, parenteral formulations, topical formulations and other formulations. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Increasing development of orally disintegrating tablets (ODTS) are trending the overall Global Sugar-Based Excipients Market. However, requirement of FDA-approved manufacturing sites due to rigorous regulatory requirements will restrain the market growth. APAC is expected to register the highest growth rate in Sugar-Based Excipients Market during the forecast period followed by North America and Europe. Helpful policies from government, growth in the healthcare industry and pharmaceutical industry in China, South Korea and India will fuel the Sugar-Based Excipients Market in APAC region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Sugar-Based Excipients Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the type, product, functionality, formulation, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Sugar-Based Excipients Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions.

Research Methodology

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at global market value for Global Sugar-Based Excipients Market.

Key Players in the Global Sugar-Based Excipients Market Are:

• The Lubrizol Corporation

• Meggle AG

• FMC Corporation

• Citron Scientific

• Colorcon Inc

• Cargill, Inc.

• Associated British Foods PLC.

• surinerts TM

• MB Sugars & Pharmaceuticals Limited

• Roquette Group

• DFE Pharma

• BASF SE

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Ashland Inc.

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Pharmaceutical Excipient Manufacturers

• Distributor and Suppliers of Pharmaceutical Excipients

• Sugar Excipient Manufacturers

• Drug Manufacturers

• Pharmaceutical/Medical Associations

• Drug Suppliers and Distributors

• Research and Development (R&D) Companies

• Contract research organizations (CROs)

• Government Bodies

Scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Sugar-Based Excipients Market based on type, product, functionality, formulation, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Sugar-Based Excipients Market with key developments in companies and market trends

Global Sugar-Based Excipients Market, By Product

• Actual Sugars

• Sugar Alcohols

• Artificial Sweeteners

Global Sugar-Based Excipients Market, By Type

• Powders/Granules

• Direct Compression Sugars

• Crystals

• Syrups

Global Sugar-Based Excipients Market, By Functionality

• Fillers & Diluents

• Flavoring Agents

• Tonicity Agents

• Other Functionalities

Global Sugar-Based Excipients Market, By Formulation

• Oral Formulations

• Parenteral Formulations

• Topical Formulations

• Other Formulations

Global Sugar-Based Excipients Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Sugar-Based Excipients Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-sugar-based-excipients-market7748/

