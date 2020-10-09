Schools return with 25% to 70% of students

Pupils in early childhood education (Photo: Kadidja Fernandes – 05/10/2020)

Authorized by the state government, the return to face-to-face classes began last Monday for some private schools. Other private educational institutions are still evaluating the recovery, through research with parents of students.

In Grande Vitória, the number of students who have chosen to return to face-to-face teaching varies by school.

In Vitória, the Leonardo da Vinci school, which has around a thousand pupils, with classes from kindergarten to high school, reported that around 70% of pupils chose to resume face-to-face lessons, which resumed on Tuesday. latest.

The Darwin school, comprising the Vitória and Vila Velha units, has 2,045 pupils. According to the institution’s press office, a little over 50% of primary school students chose to return to class.

In primary II, 35% are back. In secondary school, the percentage of students returning to face-to-face education is lower, at 25%.

In Vila Velha, the Pio XII school referred less than half of its students to classroom instruction. According to the director, Solaine Chibib, the institution has 450 students.

In Primary School I, 55% of the students returned to school. In Elementary School II, 40% return to classroom instruction. The high school had the lowest rate of students attending school, at 30%.

At the Sagrado Coração de Maria school in the capital, 1,130 pupils are enrolled. According to the press office, 63.4% of the students chose to resume face-to-face training. Classes resumed last Tuesday for secondary and primary students.

The UP educational center, with units in Vitória (Jardim da Penha, Praia do Canto and Jardim Camburi) and in Vila Velha, has not yet resumed classes there. The institution has already conducted a survey of parents of students on the return and will communicate the decision today.

The Salesian College reports that it is always in consultation with the families at the start of the school year.