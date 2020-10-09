Global GERD Drug and Devices Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, By Devices, and By Region

Global GERD Drug and Devices Market was valued US$ 5,725.33 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

Gastro-esophageal reflux disease (GERD) is a chronic digestive disorder that occurs due to complications arising in the esophagus. Gastro-esophageal reflux disease is a chronic and highly prevalent medical problem.

The major driving factor of the global GERD drug and devices market is a growing trend of self-medication and increasing awareness about GERD. Additionally, increasing occurrence of GERD disorders, as well as changes in lifestyle, are also boosting the growth of the global GERD drug and devices market. Factors such as the consumption of fast food, stress, and intake of alcohol and aerated drinks are led to the rise in prevalence of GERD across the globe.

Patent expiry and an adverse effect of proton pump inhibitors are the major factors hindering the GERD drug and devices market.

Due to side effects of drugs on long-term use, patients who fail to respond to medication & the development of new technology are a major opportunity of the global GERD drug and devices market.

The Gastro-esophageal reflux disease (GERD) drug and devices market is segmented into type, devices, and region.

In terms of type, global GERD drug and devices market is classified into antacids, h2 receptor blockers, proton pump inhibitors, and pro-kinetic agents. Based on a device, global GERD drug, and devices market is divided into digitrapper, bravo system, stretta, Linx reflux management system, medigus ultrasonic surgical endostapler, and other devices.

Based on regions, the global GERD drug and devices market is divided into five main regions are North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In terms of type, antacids are preferred as first-line therapy for mild and infrequent symptoms as they immediately neutralize gastric acid secretions. The body well absorbs H2 receptor blockers and provide quick relief from the esophagus symptoms. Proton pump inhibitors inhibit gastric acid secretion by inhibition of the H+/K+ ATPase enzyme system in the gastric parietal cells. Pro-kinetic agents, also known as promobility agents, stimulate the muscles of the gastrointestinal tract and strengthen lower esophageal sphincter, thereby reducing acid reflux into the esophagus.

Based on devices, digitrapper reflux testing system observes & records the extra-esophageal symptoms of acid reflux. The Bravo System is a diagnostic system to determine the frequency & duration of acid reflux. Medigus ultrasonic surgical endostapler is an endoscopic device used for transoral fundoplication.

Geographically, North America is expected to hold the XX% share during the forecast period due to the possibilities of the presence of a large patient population suffering from heartburn and the availability of OTC generics. The rise in the incidence of GERD in North America is responsible for the increase in demand for acid reducing and neutralizing drugs.

The key player operating in global GERD drug and devices market are AstraZeneca PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cempra Inc., Eisai Co., Ltd., EndoGastric Solutions Inc., EndoStim Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Jeil Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Mederi Therapeutics Inc., Medigus Ltd., Medtronic Inc., Merck & CO., Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited., Torax Medical, and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global GERD Drug and Devices Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global GERD Drug and Devices Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global GERD Drug and Devices Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global GERD Drug and Devices Market make the report investor’s guide

Scope of Global GERD Drug and devices market:

Global GERD Drug and devices market, by Type:

• Antacids

• H2 Receptor Blockers

• Proton Pump Inhibitors

• Pro-Kinetic Agents

Global GERD Drug and devices market, by Devices:

• Digitrapper

• Bravo System

• Stretta

• Linx Reflux Management System

• Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler

• Other Devices

Global GERD Drug and devices market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Player Operating in Global GERD Drug and devices market:

• AstraZeneca PLC

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Cempra Inc.

• Eisai Co., Ltd.

• EndoGastric Solutions Inc.

• EndoStim Inc.

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc

• Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Jeil Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

• Johnson & Johnson

• Mederi Therapeutics Inc.

• Medigus Ltd.

• Medtronic Inc.

• Merck & CO., Inc.

• Novartis AG

• Pfizer Inc.

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

• Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited.

• Torax Medical

• Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc

