Global Healthcare Consulting Service Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Type of Service, by End User, & Region

Global Healthcare Consulting Service Market is valued US$9.74 bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$XX bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX %.

Global Healthcare consulting service market is segmented by Type of Service, by End user & by Region. Types of services are Strategy Consulting, Digital Consulting, IT Consulting, Operations Consulting, Financial Consulting, and HR Talent Consulting. By End user is divided into Government Bodies, Payers, Life Science Companies, Providers. Region wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Global Healthcare Consulting Service Market

Importance of growth in the global aging population, rising value of value-based care, and technical advancements in the healthcare industry are factors driving the growth of market. Problem of data confidentiality is expected to hamper the growth of the market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Based on the type of service, Digital consulting segment accounted for the largest share of the market and it is also expected to register the second highest CAGR during the forecast period. Shift from paper-based healthcare models to digital models in developed markets and increasing healthcare spending for building intelligent hospitals are the main factors driving the growth of this segment.

On the basis of end user, Government Bodies is most dominating segment in the market.

Government Market consists of public sectors controlled by national, state or provincial, and local governments. Public sectors can include critical services such as national defence, homeland security, police protection, urban planning, and taxation. So, Government bodies have the resources to pay for more risk-based contracts and agreements, which is a key factor driving this market.

Region wise, healthcare consulting services market was dominated by North America, but Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing need for remote care and telemedicine in rural areas in the region. Government institutions in China and India are expected to witness a high demand for healthcare consulting services for bolstering the healthcare infrastructure in these countries.

Key players operate to, Accenture, McKinsey & Company, Cognizant, Deloitte Consulting, KPMG, McKinsey & company, The Boston consulting group, Huron consulting and Ernst & Young.

Scope of Report Global Healthcare Consulting Service Market

Global Healthcare Consulting Service Market, by Type of Service:

• Digital Consulting

• It Consulting

• Strategy Consulting

• Operations Consulting

• Financial Consulting

• HR & Talent Consulting

Global Healthcare Consulting Service Market, by End user:

• Government Bodies

• Players

• Life Science Companies

• Providers

Global Healthcare Consulting Service Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

