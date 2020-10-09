Global Healthcare Payer Services Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Services (KPO Services, BPO Services and ITO Services), by Application, by End User and by Geography

Global Healthcare Payer Services Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 16.69 Billion in 2018 at CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Services that are outsourced by healthcare insurance payers and providers to streamline their business processes and deliver better services to their customers are collectively called Healthcare Payer Services. Healthcare payer services provide a reduced burden of administration, procurement, accounting, logistics, and other tasks, as well as develops cost-effective business processes.

Global Healthcare Payer Services Market is segmented by services, application, end user, and geography. Services segment is classified as KPO services, BPO services, and ITO services. BPO services segment is expected to lead the market in the forecast period, owing to high demand to incorporate health insurance exchanges in the private healthcare insurance enrollment procedures.

End-user segment is divided as private payers and public payers. Application segment is divided as to claims management services, integrated front office service and back-office operations, member management services, provider management services, billing and accounts management services, analytics and fraud management services and HR services. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Increasing demand for advanced technologies to operate business process services in a cost-effective way is trending the overall Global Healthcare Payer Services Market. However, rising incidences of data breaches and loss of confidentiality will restrain the market growth. North America is expected to lead the Healthcare Payer Services Market during the forecast period followed by Europe and APAC. Increasing health insurance enrollment, the favorable individual mandate levied by the ACA, the presence of favorable reimbursement framework will fuel the Global Healthcare Payer Services Market in the North America region.

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and an analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints, and challenges for this market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Healthcare Payer Services Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the services, application, end user, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Healthcare Payer Services Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Research Methodology:

The research methodology used in this report contains various secondary sources including Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Global Healthcare Payer Services Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global Healthcare Payer Services Market globally.

Key Players in the Global Healthcare Payer Services Market Are:

• UnitedHealth Group, Inc.

• Anthem Inc.

• Xerox Corporation

• Aetna Inc.

• Wipro Limited

• HCL Technologies Ltd.

• Genpact Limited

• Dell, Inc.

• Hinduja Global Solutions Limited

• Hewlett-Packard

• Concentrix Corporation (A Subsidiary of Synnex Corporation)

• Exlservice Holdings, Inc.

• Accenture PLC

• Cognizant Technology Solutions

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Healthcare Payer Service companies

• Healthcare institutions (hospitals, medical groups, physicians’ practices, diagnostic centres, pharmacies, ambulatory centres, and outpatient clinics)

• Healthcare Payer Service providers

• Government Bodies

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Healthcare Payer Services market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Healthcare Payer Services market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Healthcare Payer Services market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Healthcare Payer Services market make the report investor’s guide.

The scope of the Report:

Research report categorizes the Global Healthcare Payer Services Market based on services, application, end user, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Healthcare Payer Services Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Healthcare Payer Services Market, By Services:

• KPO Services

• BPO Services

• ITO Services

Global Healthcare Payer Services Market, By Application:

• Claims management services

• Integrated front office service and back-office operations

• Member management services

• Provider management services

• Billing and accounts management services

• Analytics and fraud management services

• HR Services

Global Healthcare Payer Services Market, By End-User:

• Private Payers

• Public Payers

Global Healthcare Payer Services Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Healthcare Payer Services Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Healthcare Payer Services Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Healthcare Payer Services Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Healthcare Payer Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Healthcare Payer Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Healthcare Payer Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Healthcare Payer Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Healthcare Payer Services by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Healthcare Payer Services Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Healthcare Payer Services Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Healthcare Payer Services Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

