Actor Cecil Thiré dies at 77

Rio de Janeiro actor and director Cecil Thiré died at the age of 77 on Friday (9) in Rio de Janeiro, according to information published by the newspaper O Globo. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Thiré, who is the son of actress Tônia Carrero and artist Carlos Arthur Thiré, rose to prominence on Brazilian television for roles in successful soap operas such as “Roda de Fogo” by Lauro César Muniz , in 1987, “Top Model”, by Antônio Calmon and Walther Negrão, in 1989, and “A Next Vítima”, by Silvio de Abreu, in 1995, when he played the famous assassin Adalberto.

The artist has also directed films such as “Os Mendigos” in 1962 and “O Diabo Mora no Sangue” in 1967, as well as several plays, including “The Night of the Champions”, by Jason Miller, in 1975, which him won the Molière Prize for best achievement.

He worked with his mother on “Sassaricando”, a soap opera recorded between 1987 and 1988, in which he was a director and she was an actress. The title is currently being replayed by the Viva channel.

The actor had struggled with complications from Parkinson’s disease for years and worsened his condition after his mother died in March 2018. Cecil Thiré leaves behind seven grandchildren and four children.