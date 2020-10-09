Video Telemedicine Market 2020 to Showing Impressive Growth by 2027 | Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2027

Latest published market study on Global Video Telemedicine Market Size, Share, Industry Report with + data Tables, Pie Chart, high level qualitative chapters & Graphs is available now to provide complete assessment of the Market highlighting evolving trends, Measures taken up by players, current-to-future scenario analysis and growth factors validated with Viewpoints extracted via Industry experts and Consultants. Revenue for Video Telemedicine Market has grown substantially over the sex years to 2020 as a result of strengthening macroeconomic conditions and healthier demand, however with current economic slowdown and Face-off with COVID-19 Industry Players are seeing Big Impact in operations and identifying ways to keep momentum. Video Telemedicine Market estimates relies extensively on both the volume and value and due to slowdown price fluctuation in widening demand and supply gap.

Global video telemedicine market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 16.75% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.

Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Logitech, Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, Plantronics, Inc., GlobalMed, Vidyo, Inc., Lifesize, Inc., VSee, ZTE Corporation, Vermont Telephone Company, Inc., West Corporation, Avaya Inc., Plantronics, Inc., Premiere Global Services, Inc, Allscripts, Aerotel Medical Systems.

Drivers and Restraints of the Video Telemedicine market

Market Drivers

Rising cases of white coat syndrome will drive the market growth

Technological advancement and development in video telemedicine will also act as a driver for this market

Rising adoption of mobiles, smartphones and other smart devices in healthcare industry will also propel market

Market Restraints

Dearth of skilled and trained professional will restrain the market growth

Lack of proper infrastructure will also hamper the market

Lack of awareness about video telemedicine among population will also act as a restrain for the market

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing process improvements and financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Company profile section of players such as AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., Logitech, Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, Plantronics, Inc., GlobalMed, Vidyo, Inc., Lifesize, Inc., VSee, ZTE Corporation, Vermont Telephone Company, Inc., West Corporation, Avaya Inc., Plantronics, Inc., Premiere Global Services, Inc, Allscripts, Aerotel Medical Systems.

Global Video Telemedicine Market Segmentation: By Communication Technology: 3G, 4G, Satellite Communication, ADSL, Broadband ISDN By Application: Cardiology, Dermatology, Neurology & Psychiatry, Orthopedics, Oncology, Radiology, Pathology By Component: Hardware, Software By End- Users: Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care Services

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Video Telemedicineare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2025

Key Stakeholders/Global Reports:

Video Telemedicine Manufacturers

Video Telemedicine Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Video Telemedicine Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

