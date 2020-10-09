Court officer dies in accident on BR 101

(Photo: disclosure)

A bailiff died this Friday morning (9) during a collision with a car against a tanker which, according to witnesses, invaded the road at km 417.5 of the BR 101, in Cachoeiro de Itapemirim.

Luiz Fernando de Oliveira Tavares was alone in the Fiat Palio Attract, license plate PPL-4J49, white, and died instantly. The driver of the truck and the aide were not injured. The accident, which occurred at around 9 a.m., closed the highway for three hours towards Rio de Janeiro.

The impact was so strong that the front axle of the truck came loose and the vehicle landed on the shoulder. The front of the Fiat Pálio was completely destroyed and the body of Luiz Fernando was stuck to the material.

The accident occurred on a section of continuous belt. According to the driver’s assistant, who did not identify himself, the truck was traveling from Rio de Janeiro to Vila Velha and the accident happened just as the driver of the truck was trying to overtake.

The driver of the truck was not found at the scene.

During the accident, debris from both cars was scattered on the asphalt. Traffic was cleared around noon. According to knowledge, Luiz Fernando served in the Presidente Kennedy forum and lived in Cachoeiro de Itapemirim.

The news of the accident shook Luiz Fernando’s work friends. “We were all shaken, very sad, by his death. Luiz Fernando had worked at the forum for 33 years. He was a very positive person, with a huge and very good heart, willing to help others, ”said assistant judge Fabíola Garcia Neto.