The military school will open with full occupation

Uniform similar to uniforms, military policemen responsible for teaching activities and courses focused on topics such as civic education and citizenship.

Attracted by the promise of a more rigid and disciplined model, the parents of the municipality of Viana quickly completed the first civic-military school in the state.

Professor Israel Martins accompanies students who have secured a place in the state’s first civic-military school (Photo: Kadidja Fernandes / AT)

More than 3,000 children have registered their children to try out a place at the school, which will welcome 600 students and will open next Monday.

The school daily will follow the main rites of militarism, such as the daily raising of the Brazilian flag and online training to sing the national anthem.

The rules will also be stricter, from uniform to behavior. All this, coupled with the originality of the model as it is, has attracted thousands of parents.

“I believe that a stricter education will transform my daughter into a better person, a good citizen,” said housewife Camila da Conceição, 32, who secured a place for her daughter Amanda, 12.

Draw

Regarding enrollment, priority was given to residents of the Vila Bethânia neighborhood, where the school is located. Then, a draw was made for students from other localities in the municipality.

One of the winners was Adryan, 12, son of elderly caregiver Gleice Mara Magalhães de Jesus, 32.

“My son was changing schools and going to a school known to be very messy. I was very afraid. When I saw that a post was open for military school, I quickly went to try the vacant post believing in this more rigid model, ”said Gleice.

The municipality has signed an agreement with the general command of the military police for the assignment of reserve police officers.

The military will work in the direction and in the educational organization. They will also be responsible for the discipline “Ethics and Citizenship”, which will focus on the rules and behavior of the school based on the principles of the military police.

Traditional subjects will be taught by civilians, such as Israel Martins da Silva, teacher of physical education.

80 more vacancies in 2021

The municipal school of civic and military elementary education João Natalício Alves Pereira will be inaugurated next Monday with the provision of new places.

The 600 vacant positions for Grades 1 to 9 students have already been filled, but around 80 new Grade 1 positions will be opened by 2021, according to the Viana Prefecture.

The registration form and all details will be disclosed during the registration period, which traditionally begins in November.

The school was scheduled to open in the first semester of this year, which did not happen due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Classes, however, will not start yet.

Even with the approval of the state government, the city still sets a date for the return of classes.

“We assess health issues. There will be a definition in the coming weeks, ”said Mayor Gilson Daniel.