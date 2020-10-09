The operation identifies a program to purchase vacancies and benefits in MG prisons – Selecções Brasil

BELO HORIZONTE, MG – Lawyers and officials have set up a program to negotiate vacancies in penitentiary units, facilitate entry of cellphones and medication, and provide other benefits to inmates in Minas Gerais, while at least a year and a half, in public prisons exchange of payments.

The criminal organization was identified during an investigation by the Ficco (Integrated Force Against Organized Crime), which involves the federal, civil and criminal police and Depen (Federal Department of Penitentiaries), opened in May this year. .

On Thursday (8), 29 arrest warrants and 45 search and seizure warrants were executed in 15 cities in Minas Gerais, including Belo Horizonte, Uberlândia, Uberaba, Ribeirão das Neves, Contagem and Ouro Preto.

Among the detainees are six lawyers, a delegate from the Civil Police of Minas Gerais, four criminal police officers, including a former director of the penitentiary in Nelson Hungary, detainees, former detainees and family members who contributed to the project. .

Those arrested for the operation are being investigated for crimes of involvement in a criminal organization, active bribery, passive bribery and concussion – the combined sentences can be up to 20 years in prison.

“Very dangerous prisoners, who had no advantage in some prisons, who were not allowed to be in these establishments or in certain pavilions, in return for payment, were sent back for them”, says the police chief federal and Ficco coordinator Alexsander Castro.

The identified system was operating in the José Maria Alkimin penitentiary, in Ribeirão das Neves, and in the Nelson Hungria penitentiary complex, in Contagem, both in the metropolitan area of ​​BH, according to the Civil Police of Minas Gerais. The PF says three units involved have been identified, but did not release any names.

The inmates articulated the proposals with the lawyers, who bridged the dome of the penitentiary units to obtain advantages such as: transfer to other places or pavilions, where they could leave the cells, have easy communication with d other inmates, go to work regime or lodges with less supervision and easy access to cell phones.

Most of the beneficiary prisoners, according to investigators, were members of criminal factions, able to make payments outside of prisons.

“I agreed that you wanted to be transferred from Hall X to Y, and you were going to pretend you were looking for a job opportunity, which you weren’t entitled to due to your particular prison condition. you had this right, there was a formal, unrealistic request, it was determined who had the power to manage this transfer and, in return, the receipt of an illegal advantage, ”explains Civil Police Chief Murillo Ribeiro.

So far, the investigation, which had to be rushed for external reasons, according to the PF, has found that three properties and some luxury cars could have been obtained through the bribery scheme. According to the researchers, one of the officials earned 2 million reais.

In a note, Sejusp (State Secretariat for Justice and Public Security) and Depen-MG (Minas Gerais Prison Department) said the officials concerned do not represent more than 17,000 workers in the category, who serve a prison population. about 60,000 inmates.

“Sejusp and Depen-MG strongly support all operations aimed at correcting deviations from their servers, such as the one launched on Thursday,” the text specifies.

The operation of this farm was called Alegria, due to the nickname by which members of the criminal organization referred to the Nelson Hungary penitentiary.