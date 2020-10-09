“There was no betrayal,” says Gusttavo Lima of the separation

(Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Singer Gusttavo Lima has confirmed the end of his marriage to Andressa Suita. To the Leo Dias column, in the afternoon of Friday (9), the artist also declared that the request for separation came from him, last Monday (5), and that there had been no treason.

“The moment I entered the relationship, I wanted to walk out the front door. No mess, no betrayal, ”he told the column.

“We have two children to raise for the rest of our lives. Our relationship has always been very peaceful. And nothing can affect the education of our children. But, unfortunately, it was better this way, ”said the singer. Gusttavo also said that he lived in one of his houses and those of Suita, in Goiás.

The owner of the hit “Milu” also said he was very calm on the call and ready to put an end to any rumor. According to Leo Dias, Gusttavo has hinted that the couple’s respect will remain forever.

“Our goal is greater than anything, it is to raise two children, who will be filled with love and dedication. Friendship prevails above all. “

The two had been together since December 2015 and have two children, Gabriel and Samuel. According to Leo Dias, Andressa no longer wears a wedding ring and has left the house. From now on, she would live in a former house of the couple, in a condominium in Goiânia.