The Tottenham series works as a guide to understanding José Mourinho – Selections Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – The sacking of Argentinian Mauricio Pochettino by Tottenham took place on November 21, 2019. The season in Europe was in the fourth of its ten months. But in the series “All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur”, the fall of the coach is shown in the 22nd minute of the first of nine episodes.

Pochettino’s rapid departure from the scene serves to reinforce the image and charisma of his replacement. The Portuguese José Mourinho is so protagonist of the series on the 2019/20 season of the English team that he could bear his name.

“Football is special work, but I don’t like to call it work. It might seem like we don’t like it,” the coach said during the shoot.

He collaborated so much that he had the club surveyed with the Premier League on the possibility of using a microphone on the bench during matches. The request was denied.

“All or Nothing” has become a franchise for the Amazon Prime streaming service. Behind the scenes of five NFL (professional football league) teams; a college football team; the All Blacks, the New Zealand rugby team; from Brazil by winning the Copa America last year; and Manchester City, in the 2018 English title.

None of the previous series had a character like José Mourinho.

While the proposal is to show unknown details of the team’s campaign, there are limitations. Almost nothing on tactics is covered. Perhaps that is why the documentary with Manchester City, which also focuses on its manager, Pep Guardiola, has so little to show. The club easily won the Premier League that year. Without going into great detail about positioning and movement aspects during matches, the Spaniard seemed to have little to say.

“You can’t buy class,” said Mourinho, then manager of Manchester United, City’s biggest rivals, indignant at presenting himself as a villain, like the anti-football in the “Tout ou Nothing “from 2018.

Not everyone likes Amazon’s formula. Jurgen Klopp, the current Premier League winner with Liverpool, has said he would never allow cameras to record the privacy of his players in the dressing rooms and training center. For him, these are sacred places.

If Mourinho has already thought the same thing, it is in the past. The nine episodes are a guide to Portuguese style and attempt to mold the cast in his image, full of slogans about how he views sport.

“It’s not about playing football, it’s about winning. If you don’t win, the feeling is empty. I hate to lose. Football is about trying to win,” he told his arrival.

At other times, he criticizes the actors for their peaceful behavior on the ground. “The history of football shows that a team of good guys never wins. The game is a war. Don’t be stupid.”

There are times when attacking football purists can be offended by Mourinho’s pragmatic view, tired of Tottenham’s defensive mistakes.

“We want to win, but any result where we don’t score is a good result. The best way to win is not to score. We have to be happy to play so that we don’t concede goals the same way. that we are happy to score goals, ”he explains. .

He doesn’t even care that midfielder Delle Ali and defender Eric Dier are arguing in the locker room or with goalkeeper Hugo Lloris’ close-field fight with forward Son Heung-min. Mourinho loves conflict, which he says cool guys never win.

“To develop a team, to develop a style of play, you have to take advantage of difficult times to push yourself, blame yourself, confront yourself. It happened, it can happen [de novo] and I like it to happen. “

To force competitiveness, it adopts only once and as an extreme resource, a formation little used in current football: the collective of 11 against 11, holders against reserves. It was then that Dier made a strong entry into Son and made him leave the field loaded and with a bleeding shin. Mourinho sees the South Korean lying on a stretcher in the physiotherapy room and asks if he’s injured or in pain.

“One thing is the bruising. Another is the pain. To stop the pain, we have pain relievers,” he says.

The various injuries sustained in key offensive plays for Tottenham, the lack of options in the squad, eliminations in the domestic cups, the Champions League and the unsuccessful attempt to finish the Premier League in the top four are the backdrop for this. background.

It’s a frustrating fight for Mourinho, who won national championships in England, Italy, Spain and Portugal and was European champion for Porto (POR) and Internazionale (ITA). But to which he does not give up.

“I don’t have my place on the grandstand, on the stands, in the TV studios or on my couch. I belong to that here,” he said, looking at the training ground.

The private conversations (or not so much, since they were filmed) with Harry Kane, Dele Alli and, mainly, Danny Rose, are other highlights of a narrative that loses its force with the cessation of football in cause of the pandemic.

It is impossible to say whether or not there is staging in Mourinho’s lines, but the presence of someone like him, a friend of his players and also a villain in other situations, is essential for a series like “All or nothing”.

“My dog ​​died yesterday. So I’m saying this here that I’m not mad at you, I’m not mad at the last game. Your trainer is upset because the family dog ​​died on December 24,” warns the Portuguese before a tactical group analysis.

At times, the series cannot escape apparent propaganda. This shows that the newly opened stadium (at a cost equivalent to 7.5 billion reais) has become a field hospital to fight the coronavirus while ignoring the fact that the team planned to put dozens of employees on leave. paid for government – backed down after criticism.

But whenever the production gets boring, José Mourinho seems to liven up the party.