Global Polio Vaccines Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Vaccines type, End user and Region

Global Polio Vaccines Market was valued at US$ 1.3 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 4.2 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 15.7 %.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global polio vaccines market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global polio vaccines market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Polio basically affects children under 5 years of age. Up to 72% of all the infections in children are without any symptoms and nearby 25-30% of infections in children causes’ nonspecific illness without clinical or laboratory evidence of central nervous system invasion. This has created a gesture for the organizations to focus on the vaccines options for making a prophylactic approach towards the prevention of the disorder, which in turn is anticipated to fuel the polio vaccines market in the upcoming years.

Polio vaccines industry growth is anticipated to accelerate over the next five years, driven by a rising in investments for the development of different types of polio vaccine. The global polio vaccines market has witnessed significant progress over the past few years because of the increased effort to eradicate polio across the world. According to the Global Eradication Polio Initiative, more than 15Mn cases of polio have been prevented by the oral polio vaccine and eradication of polio has been achieved in most target countries.

Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) segment is leading the global polio Vaccines market. One trend affecting polio Vaccines market is the cessation of the oral polio vaccine. There is a growing need for cessation of OPV as the use of OPV can result in cases of polio owing to circulating VDPV and vaccine-associated paralytic polio as oral vaccines contain weakened polioviruses.

Region-wise, the largest market share in the global polio vaccines market was held by the North Americas, followed by Europe and APAC. In addition, the North Americas are forecasted to continue their dominance over the next five years, while APAC will lose out a part of their market share to Europe region.

The Sanofi Pasteur and Bilthoven Biologicals/ Serum Institute of India are the 2 companies which were awarded in 2014 by UNICEF for the supply of IPV in 1, 5 and 10 dose vials, and long term supply agreements were established done to 2018.

Scope of Global Polio Vaccines Market

Global Polio Vaccines Market, by Vaccines type

• Inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV)

• Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV)

Global Polio Vaccines Market, by End user

• Hospital

• Clinics

• Public Services

• Others

Global Polio Vaccines Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Polio Vaccines Market

• Sanofi

• GSK

• Bibcol

• Serum Institute

• Tiantan Biological

• IMBCA

• Panacea Biotec Ltd

• Bio-Med

• Halfkin Bio-Pharmaceuticals

