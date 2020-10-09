Transfection Technologies Market Trend Analysis by Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. , Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., QIAGEN

Global transfection technologies market is registering a substantial CAGR of 9.74% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to surge in research & development in the field of cell based therapies and massive funds by government and private players.

Global Transfection Technologies Market Research Report By Transfection Method (Cotransfection, Electroporation, Cationic Lipid Transfection, In Vivo Transfection), By Applications (Virus production, Protein production, Gene silencing, Stem cell reprogramming & differentiation, Stable cell line generation), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Some of the major market competitors currently working in the global Transfection technologies market are Lonza., Promega Corporation., Sigma-Aldrich Co. , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. , Roche Molecular Systems, Inc., QIAGEN, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., POLYPLUS TRANSFECTION, Mirus Bio LLC, Takara Bio Inc., SignaGen Laboratories, MaxCyte, Inc., Genlantis Inc., Techulon, BioAstrum Corporation., Altogen Biosystems, OZ Biosciences, Boca Scientific, Inc., Biontex Laboratories GmbH. , and others.

Market Definition:

Transfection is an approach to produce exogenous nucleic acids such as DNA, RNA or oligonucleotide into cells. Such nucleic acids can be transferred by polymeric or lipid transfection reagents which promote the cellular absorption. This method is widely used for genomic studies (cell representation, testing, RNA interference, in vitro research) but can be conducted for bio-production (vaccine and protein manufacturing) or medicinal reasons (animal cell treatment). Nucleic acid delivery to cells can be accomplished by distinct physical techniques, such as electroporation, sonoporation or microinjection; however, these procedures are comparatively hazardous to cells. Transfection with chemical substances is a better option for maintaining healthy cell feasibility.

Market Drivers

Surge in research & development in the field of cell based therapies is contributing to the growth of the market

Massive funds by government and private players is boosting the growth of the market

Growing occurrences of cancer diseases is propelling the growth of the market

Increasing number of obese and overweight population is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Cost of transfection technology instruments is hampering the growth of the market

Hazard of negative reaction with the cell is hindering the growth of the market

Home brew reagents restricts sale of business supply which is restricting the growth of the market

Segmentation:

By Transfection Method

Cotransfection

Electroporation

Cationic Lipid Transfection

In Vivo Transfection

By Applications

Virus Production

Protein Production

Gene Silencing

Stem Cell Reprogramming & Differentiation

Stable Cell Line Generation

By Geography

North America US. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy UK. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Polyplus-transfection SA declared the release of PEIpro-GMP, a transfection reagent for medical and industrial lentivirus and adeno-associated disease (AAV) tissue & DNA therapy. This reagent was launched to promote the medical stage and the commercialization stage of manufacturing.

In May 2018, Altogen Biosystems released a new version of AltoFect, a second generation transfection reagent for the hard-to-transfect cell lines to primary cell types. AltoFect transfection reagent appears to have up to 85 percent efficiency of transfection in difficult-to-transfect cells, like B-cells, T-cells and primary cell cultures. This reagent allows scientists to solve difficulties and constraints linked to primary cells and difficult-to-transfect cell lines.

Competitive Analysis:

Global Transfection technologies market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Transfection technologies market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

