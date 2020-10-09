Telemental Health Market Outlook with COVID-19 Impact Analysis | Koninklijke Philips N.V., Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc., Cerner Corporation, Allscripts

The Telemental Health Market research report lends a hand to businesses with intelligent decision making and better manages the marketing of goods which ultimately leads to growth in the business. This persuasive market report estimates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. Significant industry trends, estimations of market size and market share are analysed and discussed in this Telemental Health Market document. Competitor analysis is a vital aspect of any market research report which focuses on strong and weak points of the competitors and also analyses their strategies with respect to product and market.
Global Telemental Health Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 15.15 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 24.65% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 2.60 billion in the year of 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of patients.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the telemental health market are
Cisco Systems, Inc. (US),
AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc (US),
Aerotel Medical Systems (1998) Ltd. (Israel),
Medtronic (Ireland),
Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland),
McKesson Corporation (US),
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands),
Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc. (US),
Cerner Corporation (US),
Allscripts (US),
InTouch Technologies, Inc. (US),
Resideo Technologies, Inc. (US),
BioTelemetry, Inc. (US),
OBS Medical Ltd. (UK),
American Well (US),
Empower Interactive, Inc. (US),
MDLIVE Inc. (US),
TalkSession Inc. (US),
Talkspace (US),
Virtual Therapy Center, LLC (US),
Teladoc, Inc. (US),
WeCounsel (US),
few among others.
Market Drivers
- Prevalence of mental disorders in all age groups is going to drive the market.
- Time efficient and low cost services
- Rise in acceptance of telemental health
Market Restraints
- Fewer facilities in the remote areas
- Lack of skilled expertise in remote areas
- Fewer government initiatives taken in this direction.
- Technological advancements in telecommunication infrastructure
Segmentation: Global Telemental Health Market
By Mental Disorders
- Panic disorder
- Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
- Depression
- Posttraumatic Stress Disorder
By Type
- Telepsychology
- Telepsychiatry
- Telebehavioral Health
By Component
- Services
- Software
- Hardware
By End- User
- Providers
- Payers
By Mode of Delivery
- Web-Based Delivery Mode
- Cloud-Based Delivery Mode
- On-Premise Delivery Mode
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- On 17thApril, 2018, AMD Global Telemedicine Inc., announced the development of OnDemand Visit, a direct-to-consumer telehealth platform. OnDemand Visit is a platform for healthcare providers to manage their own virtual care offerings, as an alternative to outsourcing their telemedicine needs and services.
- On 5thMarch, 2019, McKesson Corporation, the global healthcare leader, announced collaboration with technology leader Navigating Cancer, to offer an enhanced Patient Relationship Management (PRM) platform for community-based oncologists. This platform is a comprehensive clinical workflow tool for oncology teams and patients that provides integrated, personalized care.
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
- Market Segmentation
- Market Overview
- Executive Summary
- Premium Insights
- Global, By Component
- Product Type
- Delivery
- Industry Type
- Geography
10.1. Overview
10.2. North America
10.3. Europe
10.4. Asia-Pacific
10.5. South America
10.6. Middle East & Africa
- Company Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Related Reports
