Targeted Delivery Drugs Market Growth Analysis by Immunocore, Keystone Nano, Inc., Lipocine Inc., Mankind Pharma

Global Targeted Delivery Drugs Market By Technology (Nanoparticles, Polymers, Monoclonal antibodies, Gold Nanoparticles-Based Drug Delivery and Imaging, Drug Eluting Stents), Therapeutic Area (Pulmonary, Ocular Drug Delivery, Ocular Nano-Based Drug Delivery Implants, Drug Eluting Stents), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East And Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026
Global targeted delivery drugs market is expected to rise by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increase in technology advancement and mergers of major players, rise in use of nanotechnology to target specific location and increase in research and development to enhance product portfolio
Leading players of global targeted delivery drugs market are Adverum, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bayer AG, BioZone Labs, Inc., Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., FIT Biotech Oy, Immunocore, Keystone Nano, Inc., Lipocine Inc., Mankind Pharma, MultiVir, PharmaIN, Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Polyactiva Pty Ltd, Spark Therapeutics, Inc., Transgene, Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Vical Inc, Nektar Technology, Inc. and others
Market Definition: Global Targeted Delivery Drugs Market
Targeted delivery drug is defined as a method to inject drugs inside the body such that it targets only a specific part of body. The goal of targeted delivery drug is to localize, prolong and protect interaction with diseased tissue. Targeted delivery drugs have various advantages such as reduction of any side effects, minimum fluctuation in drug level and treats specific part. The market of targeted delivery drug is rising due to advanced technologies and innovations in the field of healthcare
Market Drivers
- Increase in technological advancement and mergers of major players may act as a catalyst for the market growth
- Rise in use of nanotechnology to target specific location would enhance the market growth
- Increase in research and development to enhance product portfolio can boost the market growth
- High throughput and reduce waiting time for improved result has driven the market growth
Segmentation: Global Targeted Delivery Drugs Market
By Technology
- Nanoparticles
- Polymers
- Micelles
- Dendrimers
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Gold Nanoparticles-Based Drug Delivery and Imaging
- Drug Eluting Stents
By Therapeutic Area
- Pulmonary
- Inhalers
- Dry Powder Inhalers
- Nebulizers
- Ocular Drug Delivery
- Ocular Nano-Based Drug Delivery Implants
- Liposomes
- Polymers
- Drug Eluting Stents
By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In July 2018, Sensile had been acquired by the Gerresheimer in order to develop the smart devices and drug delivery systems which included products such as inhalers and insulin pens. With the acquisition, Gerresheimer is looking forward to develop a new delivery system which would have digital and electronic capabilities
- In September 2017, DeviceVue, an asset for tracking of sigma spectrum infusion system, was launched by the Baxter International Inc. With the launch of new device, Baxter International Inc. entered into the market of smart infusion pump. The new product would Baxter in expansion of their product portfolio in healthcare
