FOCUSED ION BEAM (FIB) MARKET COMPREHENSIVE RESEARCH AND FORECAST TO 2026: TOP PLAYERS HITACHI HIGH- SANDIA NATIONAL LABORATORIES AND OTHERS

This Focused Ion Beam (FIB) report includes the following top vendors in terms of company basic information, product category, sales (volume), revenue (Million USD), price and gross margin (%). They are: Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation; Eurofins Scientific; Fibics Incorporated; Thermo Fisher Scientific.; Carl Zeiss AG; zeroK NanoTech; Nanolab Technologies, Inc.; TESCAN; JEOL Ltd; Sandia National Laboratories; Nanolab Technologies, Inc.; Raith GmbH; among others.

Global focused ion beam (FIB) market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.07% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Market Drivers And Restraints Are:

Market Drivers:

Rising R&D investments for material science and bio materials will boost the market growth

Growing demand for focused ion beam for the preparation of a sample specimen also acts as a market driver in the forecast period

Increasing awareness about the advantages of focused ion beam over conventional scanning systems is another factor uplifting the growth of this market

Rising development of new ion sources will also accelerate the market growth

Market Restraints:

High manufacturing cost will hamper the market growth

Requirement of skilled and trained professionals acts as a restricting factor for the growth of this market

Segmentation of Focused Ion Beam (FIB) market

Global Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Market By Ion Source (Iridium, Gold, Gallium, Others), Application (Failure Analysis, Material Science, Nanofabrication, Device Modification, Circuit Edit, Others)

Geographical landscape covered Focused Ion Beam (FIB) report

Leading topographical countries featuring in the industry includes North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Focused Ion Beam (FIB) Market are as follows:-

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2026

