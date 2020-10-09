Man stabbed in subway car after arguing with SP passenger – Brazil Selections

SÃO PAULO, SP – A 27-year-old man was stabbed in a metro car after arguing with another 32-year-old passenger on Wednesday evening (7) at Tatuapé station, on the 3-red line (zone to east of São Paulo). The victim remained in hospital until this report was released, police said. His state of health was not reported.

Cell phone footage shows a station security guard immobilizing the suspect, lying on the floor of the boarding platform. The victim, on the parallel platform, appears shirtless and bleeding.

As reported by witnesses from metro security, according to police, the two passengers argued. The reason for the discussion was not informed.

During the fight, police said, the suspect pulled a knife and injured the other passenger in the chest and both arms.

Security was called, the suspect surrendered and the weapon he used was seized. Both were taken to the 10th DP (Penha de França). His defense was not found until the publication of this report. The victim was referred to the Tatuapé emergency room.

At the police station, the suspect admitted to injuring the victim after an argument, police said. He was indicted for attempted murder.

OTHER SIDE

Metrô said, by means of a note, that “clarification and news” on the case must be given by the SSP (Secretariat of Public Security), the leadership of João Doria (PSDB).

When asked about the case, the file indicates that the knife used in the crime was apprehended for expert examination and that the suspect was arrested in the act and charged with attempted murder.

Homicide attempts rose 166% in the 10th DP, which is investigating the case. According to the SSP, between January and August of this year there were eight cases and, during the same period last year, three.