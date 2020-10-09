Uncategorized
Global Graves Disease Treatment Market Business Strategies and Opportunities, Challenges with Top Trending Key Players ||Merck & Co., Inc, Sanofi, Pfizer Inc, AbbVie Inc, Mylan N.V, Apitope, Merck KGaA, Amgen Inc, , Horizon Therapeutics plc
Global Graves disease treatment market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rise in number of patients with thyroid disorders, favorable reimbursement policies for treatment and increase in awareness about the complications associated with thyroid disorders and rising investment in the research & development of treatments for Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is expected to drive the market.
In addition, Graves Disease Treatment market document offers top to bottom assessment of the market as far as income and developing business sector is concerned. This market report covers an array of factors that have an influence on the market and pharmaceutical industry which includes industry insight and critical success factors (CSFs), market segmentation and value chain analysis, industry dynamics, drivers, restraints, key opportunities, technology and application outlook, country-level and regional analysis, competitive landscape, company market share analysis and key company profiles. As today’s businesses greatly demand the market research analysis before taking any verdict about the products, opting for such Graves Disease Treatment market research report is vital for the businesses.
The key market players in the global graves disease treatment market are Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline plc, ALLERGAN, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc, Sanofi, Pfizer Inc, AbbVie Inc, Mylan N.V, Apitope, Merck KGaA, Amgen Inc, , Horizon Therapeutics plc, Medtronic, Immunovant, Inc, among others
Market Drivers
High prevalence of autoimmune diseases such as Grave’s disease and Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is driving the market growth
Various national health programs related to thyroid disease that raise awareness regarding such diseases further boosts the growth of this market
Favorable reimbursement policies for the treatment
Increasing iodine disorder and thyroid tumors screening is also fueling the market growth
Market Restraints
High costs associated with the treatment and the usage of alternative medicines for the treatment of thyroid disorders is hindering the market growth
Side-effects associated with the current medication also restricts the market growth
Stringent government regulations is hampering the market growth
Key Developments in the Market
In June 2019, Horizon Therapeutics plc is developing teprotumumab, a complex protein that works by inhibiting the insulin-like growth factor I receptor (IGF-1R) for the treatment of Graves disease, currently ongoing in phase lll of OPTIC l trial. With this development the company provides better solution for the treatment of graves disease
In June 2019, Apitope is developing a novel drug ATX-GD-59, a peptide mixture of two different, highly soluble apitopes derived from TSH-receptor for the treatment of Graves disease currently ongoing in phase l clinical trial. If approved it will become the first innovative treatment in more than 60 years and will provide potential treatment to target the immunological basis of Graves’ disease
Segmentation: Global Graves Disease Treatment Market
By Mechanism of Action
(Anti-thyroid Agents, Beta Blockers, Corticosteroids and Others),
Drugs
(Propylthiouracil, Methimazole, Propranolol, Prednisone and Others),
Diagnosis
(Physical Exam, Blood Test, Radioactive Iodine Uptake Test, Ultrasound and Imaging Tests),
Treatment
(Medication, Radioactive Iodine Therapy, Surgery and Others),
Route of Administration
(Oral, Intravenous and Others),
Distribution Channel
(Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy),
End-Users
(Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others),
Geography
(North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
