Dona Leopa, 115, the state’s oldest voter, dies

Espírito Santo’s oldest voter and one of the oldest in the country, Espírito Santo Leopoldina do Nascimento, better known as Dona Leopa, died at the age of 115 in the early hours of Friday (9) in Cariacica.

She was known for not giving up the vote and always insisting on appearing to exercise her right as a citizen. Coincidentally, he died near another election.

At Tribuna Online, a close friend of Dona Leopa said she was still lucid, but no longer intended to vote due to her mobility issues due to age. She died of natural causes in the retirement home where she lived, in Cariacica.

In the 2018 elections, in her last interview with Jornal A Tribuna, Dona Leopa spoke of the importance of voting even when there is no longer an obligation to electoral justice, as was her case. In her wheelchair, she said: “Voting has brought freedom to women.”

In a hopeful and enthusiastic tone, the voter said at the time: “I am not giving up the vote. Yes, I want to be able to go to the polls this year, ”he said.

For the elderly, the wear and tear of politicians and their parties in recent years should not interfere with belief in politics. “People say they won’t vote because politicians will continue to steal the same way. But this is not true. We have the chance to renew every four years, to try again, ”he recalled.

At the time, even, the lady with the easy smile and full of life managed to remember the first time she voted to choose the president given to her “beloved country”. In addition to memory, Dona Leopa was also able to highlight what she liked most about her candidate.

“The first president vote I gave was in Getúlio Vargas. I worked in a family home, taking care of children. The hostess released me to vote. I voted for him because he was a man who brought new ideas (laughs). I’ve always liked it, the different, ”he said at the time.

When asked about the relationship of young people to politics, she did not think twice about the advice: “Vote. Young people must vote ”. Dona Leopa was born to Marshal Floriano in 1905. She was unmarried and had no children.