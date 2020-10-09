Fortunes of Brazilian billionaires increased 39% amid pandemic, says UBS – Selições Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – The fortunes of Brazilian billionaires rose 39% between April and July 2020, even amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report from Swiss bank UBS and PwC. Since 2009, the wealth of national billionaires has practically doubled, with an increase of 99%.

According to the survey, the fortune of Brazilian billionaires stood at 176.1 billion US dollars at the end of July (983.3 billion reais), against 127.1 billion US dollars at the beginning of April this year. and 66.6 billion US dollars. in 2009.

With this amount, Brazil occupies tenth place in the ranking of the wealthiest countries held by billionaires.

At the top of the rankings is the United States, where billionaire fortune in July reached US $ 3.6 trillion (R $ 20.3 trillion), China (US $ 1.7 trillion, or 9, 5 trillion reais) and Germany. (594.9 billion US dollars, or 3.3 trillion reais).

In all three countries, the fortunes of billionaires increased by 22%, 41% and 33% between April and July 2020, showing that Brazil is not alone in making the ultra-rich richer in the context of the global public health emergency.

Globally, billionaire fortunes reached US $ 10.2 trillion (US $ 57.1 trillion) at the end of July, an increase of 27.5% from April.

According to UBS and PwC, the figure represents a new high from the peak of $ 8.9 trillion recorded at the end of 2017. The number of billionaires reached 2,189, up from 2,158 that year.

According to the institutions, the recovery in “V” of the capital markets between April and July propelled the new fortune record for billionaires.

Billionaires in industry and tech saw their wealth grow above other sectors, with gains of 44.4% and 41.3%, respectively.

“Manufacturers have benefited disproportionately, as markets have predicted a significant economic recovery, while technology companies have performed well both because of the coronavirus-induced demand for their products and services, and by the markets. discounting the value of their cash flows. futures in a low interest rate environment, ”note UBS and PwC.

In contrast, billionaires in real estate saw their fortunes shrink by 13.2%, as capital markets questioned the strength of future demand for office and commercial real estate.

Check out the list of the 10 countries where billionaires have the greatest wealth

United States – $ 3,608.6 billion

China – $ 1,680.9 billion

Germany – $ 594.9 billion

Russia – $ 467.6 billion

France – $ 442.9 billion

India – $ 422.9 billion

Hong Kong – $ 356.1 billion

United Kingdom – $ 205.9 billion

Canada – $ 178.5 billion

Brazil – US $ 176.1 billion

Source: UBS and PwC. Data for July 2020.