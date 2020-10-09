Global Traumatic Brain Injuries Treatment Market (COVID 19 Impact Analysis) Data Highlighting Major Vendors, Promising Regions, Anticipated Growth Forecast To 2027

The market analysis and insights covered in the universal Global Traumatic Brain Injuries Treatment Market report presents key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and is an essential source of guidance which provides right direction to the companies and individuals interested in the industry. By attaining an actionable market insight via this market research report, sustainable and profitable business strategies can be built. Also, Global Traumatic Brain Injuries Treatment Market analysis report gives an in-depth knowledge on what the recent developments, products launches are, while also keeping the track for recent acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures and competitive research in the global market industry.

Global Traumatic Brain Injuries Treatment Market is expected to reach USD 167.32 billion by 2025, from USD 112.97 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Some of the major players operating in the global traumatic brain injuries treatment market are

Zimmer Biomet,

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd.,

Oxygen Biotherapeutics Inc,

TEVA Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,

Ischemic,

Grace Laboratories LLC.

Cognosci,

Medicortex,

Amarantus BioScience Holdings,

Aldagen,

NeuroScience Pharmaceuticals,

Targacept,

Amarantus BioScience Holdings,

Silver Creek Pharmaceuticals Inc,

Stemedica Cell Technologies Inc,

Banayan Biomarkers Inc

among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising incidence of falls cases along with accidental cases

Extensive R&D by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) scientists

Large number of clinical trials are conducted worldwide

Low societal awareness

Delayed diagnosis and low government funding in TBI treatment research

Market Segmentation:

By age the market is segmented into children, teenager, and elder.

On the basis of external causes the market is segmented into falls, motor vehicle–traffic injury, sports and other.

On the basis of treatments the market is segmented into surgery and drugs. Drugs are sub segmented into anti-anxiety agents, anti-depressants, anti-psychotics, analgesics, anti-convulsants, anti-coagulants and other.

On the basis of end-user the market is segmented into hospitals, neurologist centers, pharmacy and other.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2013, DARPA awarded USD 6.0 million to develop nanotech therapy for combating TBI to a team from University of California San Diego. Nanotechnology offers chances to overcome this physiological challenge of blood-brain barrier to deliver therapeutics.

In August 2018, Arkansas Children’s Hospital agrees to acquire TRIUX™ neo for functional brain imaging. This will help in the detection capability when diagnosing patients across a wide spectrum including epilepsy, brain tumors, traumatic brain injury, post-traumatic stress disorder, and autism.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global traumatic brain injuries treatment market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report

The report includes the complete segmentation displayed above across all above mentioned countries

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

