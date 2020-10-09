Capixaba candidate is the one who donated the most money for his own campaign in the country

(Photo: Edson Sodré – 01/17/2017)

The mayor of São Mateus, Daniel Santana Barbosa, better known as Daniel da Açaí (PSDB), is the candidate in this year’s election who is said to have manipulated the country’s largest sum of money for his campaign.

The investigation was carried out by the newspaper O Globo, which found irregularities in campaign donations throughout the country. The report used data published on the Higher Electoral Court’s (TSE) website DivulgaCand, which contains information that Daniel, on the 29th, donated R $ 150,000 in cash to his own campaign.

Election law allows him to donate up to 10% of what campaigns are allowed to spend in São Mateus: R $ 1,548,237.63. Therefore, Daniel would be less than 10%. The problem is that the law also states that amounts greater than R $ 1,064 are transferred to campaigns by wire transfer or cross check. The aim is to identify the origin of wholesale donations.

By note, the state electoral justice promised to determine whether there was extrapolation of the spending limit when reviewing the accounts.

Daniel’s publicist said there was no irregularity in the donation and that the R $ 150,000 was transferred by Electronic Available Transfer (TED) from his own funds. She sent a picture to the report in which she claims to be the bank receipt.