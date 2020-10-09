Autologous Matrix-induced Chondrogenesis Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2027 – By Material Type, Application and Region.

Autologous Matrix-induced Chondrogenesis Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a XX% CAGR of around XX% during a forecast period.

Autologous matrix-induced chondrogenesis is a new treatment to repair articular cartilage damage. It is a just one step process that uses the microfracturing technique, which is followed by implementation of bilayer collagen I/III membrane by partially autologous fibrin glue. Rising incidence of bone and joint disorders like osteoporosis and arthritis, rising sports-related injuries, and increasing demand for minimally-invasive surgery is driving the autologous matrix-induced chondrogenesis market growth.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for Autologous Matrix-induced Chondrogenesis with the reasons given for variants in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

Rising number of joint and bone disorders like osteoporosis and arthritis globally is expected to drive the autologous matrix-induced chondrogenesis market growth throughout the forecast period. Recently, National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) reported that, over XX million people are suffering from osteoporosis worldwide in every year. Similarly, increasing number of surgeries is anticipated to drive the autologous matrix-induced chondrogenesis market growth throughout the forecast period. In 2019, American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeon (AAOS) reported that, around XX K knee replacements are performed each year in the U.S. On the other hand, ineffective structure of reimbursement and high cost of cartilage replacement are key factors hamper the growth of autologous matrix-induced chondrogenesis market. Apart from this factor, an increasing frequency of joint and bone disorders and advanced technologies available for surgeries are the crucial factors responsible for market growth.

The report on Autologous Matrix-induced Chondrogenesis market covers segments such as Material Type, Application and Region. The Material Type segment includes Hyaluronic Acid, Collagen, Polyethylene glycol (PEG), Polylactic-co-glycolic acid (PGLA), and Others. Among the Material Type, Collagen is accounted for the largest XX% market share in the Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment market. The Application segment is further sub-segmented into Knee Cartilage, Elbow Cartilage, and Hip Cartilage. Among the Application, Knee Cartilage is accounted for the largest XX% market share in the Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment market.

Based on regional segment, the Autologous Matrix-induced Chondrogenesis market is sub-segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to hold leading position in the autologous matrix-induced chondrogenesis market throughout the forecast period, due to rising sports-related injuries and increasing population. For example, recently, National Safety Council (NSC) reported that, over XX K sports associated injuries were registered in the U.S. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness noteworthy growth during forecast period, due to increasing demand for minimally-invasive surgery in the region. National Center for Biotechnology Information recently stated that, minimally-invasive surgery was carried out firstly in China and Laparoscopy surgery is one of the first types of minimally-invasive surgery. Europe, Germany, and France accounted more than 45% share of the total Europe autologous matrix-induced chondrogenesis market.

Key players operating in the Autologous Matrix-induced Chondrogenesis market are Biotissue AG, Arthro-Kinetics, JRL Orthopaedic Ltd, B Braun, Melsungen AG, Matricel GmbH, Geistlich Pharma AG, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., CartiHeal, Smith & Nephew plc, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings. The companies functioning in the market are concentrating on R&D investments and fund raising activities to drive clinical trials that lead to robust product pipeline. As detection rate and market perception withstand to expand, there are anticipations for market growth during forecast period. Furthermore, innovative product sanctions in the market will further drive the market growth.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Autologous Matrix-induced Chondrogenesis market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by Product, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment shortly to the emerging segment in the Autologous Matrix-induced Chondrogenesis market.

Scope of the Autologous Matrix-induced Chondrogenesis Market

Autologous Matrix-induced Chondrogenesis Market, By Material Type

• Hyaluronic Acid

• Collagen

• Polyethylene glycol (PEG)

• Polylactic-co-glycolic acid (PGLA)

• Others

Autologous Matrix-induced Chondrogenesis Market, By Application

• Knee Cartilage

• Elbow Cartilage

• Hip Cartilage

Autologous Matrix-induced Chondrogenesis Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Autologous Matrix-induced Chondrogenesis Market

• Biotissue AG

• Arthro-Kinetics

• JRL Orthopaedic Ltd

• B Braun

• Melsungen AG

• Matricel GmbH

• Geistlich Pharma AG

• Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

• CartiHeal

• Smith & Nephew plc.

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings

