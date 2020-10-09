The office linked to Kassio was targeted by TCU by contract with the management of PT – Selecções Brasil

BRASÍLIA, DF – The hiring of a law firm linked to federal judge Kassio Nunes, 48, to provide services to the former Cepisa (Companhia Energética do Piauí), now equatorial Piauí, has led at the opening of an investigation at the TCU (Federal Court of Auditors)). The Court’s auditors noted irregularities due to the lack of a call for tenders.

According to a report by TCU, under the responsibility of Minister Raimundo Carreiro, at least five non-competitive contracts have been signed between Cepisa and the Marques, Carvalho & Araújo Advogados office, the trade name Lex Advocacia.

The case was analyzed by the court in 2011, concerning contracts signed under the administration of Governor Wellington Dias (PT), one of the political guarantors of Kassio’s ascension in court.

The same year, Kassio left the office when he took up his post at the TRF-1 (Regional Federal Court of the 1st region), appointed by then-president Dilma Rousseff (PT).

The judge was chosen by President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) to fill a vacant seat on the Supreme Court (Supreme Court), with the retirement of Minister Celso de Mello.

Lex Advocacia has today in its corporate structure Karine Nunes Marques, sister of Kassio. In the register of legal entities of the federal tax authorities there is a delayed information: a personal e-mail from the federal judge as a contact reference.

The validity of these contracts, according to the information provided by Cepisa to TCU, occurred between September 2008 and March 2011. The values ​​are not available in the reports obtained by Folha.

The case was brought before TCU at the initiative of a law firm which claimed to have been wronged due to the procedures adopted by Cepisa in the process of selecting offices to defend it in the areas of labor and safety. social. The company is linked to Eletrobras and therefore falls under the jurisdiction of the Federal Court of Auditors.

Folha sent questions to the federal judge on the case. Via the press office, Kassio said that “this is not an investigation into the contract, but an interrogation between competitors in a tendering process”. ?? Information about the process is public and is available in the TCU judgment. “

According to court records, Cepisa opened a competition to hire specialist legal services in 2008.

In the assessment of the auditors, the tendering process was too long, which resulted in contracts signed without tendering.

In June 2010, in the middle of the competition, one of the lots was subject to an injunction from the 3rd Federal Court of Teresina. The judge decided the exclusion of Lex Advocacia because of the incapacity of the lawyer Kassio Nunes Marques, partner and legal representative of the target company.

The impediment ?? de Kassio was based on point 1 of Article 30 of the Law on Advocacy, according to which employees of the direct, indirect and founding administration are prevented from exercising the law, against the Public Treasury which pays them or to which the entity is related employer ??. At the time, he was a judge at the TRE (Regional Electoral Court) in Piauí, appointed by former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

?? The parties were informed, on 7/9/2010, Cepisa did not proceed with the event [licitação]??, said the TCU. On 09/22/2010, he hired Lex Advocacia urgently, exempted from submitting a tender, disqualified by court order three months earlier.

TCU Minister Raimundo Carreiro, rapporteur for the process, said there was no explanation. so that the call for tenders did not resume from July 2010.

“The two month period, July through September, would be enough to complete the bidding process, proceed with the winner’s contract, and distort the emergency, eliminating the possibility of contracting by forgoing the bidding process. tender, ”Carreiro said.

In December of the same year, Cepisa revoked the tendering process which, according to TCU’s assessment, ended up benefiting Lex Advocacia.

In April 2011, TCU considered this measure to be irregular and decided that competition should continue so that the abnormal situation of emergency contracts can be corrected as soon as possible, vetoing the participation of the company Lex Advocacia .

Research carried out in the courts of Piauí and Brasília has shown that the cabinet continues to act in cases in which Cepisa is a party. Lex Advocacia also defended the late BEP (Bank of the State of Piauí) in court.

In a note, the Equatorial Energia group, controller of Equatorial Piauí, said it did not have details of the TCU report, which refers to a period prior to the company’s arrival in Piauí, in October 2018, after having won the Cepisa privatization auction.

“All of Piauí’s equatorial contracts strictly follow market standards and are in strict accordance with legal and regulatory requirements,” the trading group said.