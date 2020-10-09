History of hard rock! Eddie Van Halen passed away at 65

Eddie Van Halen, one of the greatest guitarists in history, has passed away at 65. The musician had been battling throat cancer for years and couldn’t resist.

“I can’t believe I am writing this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, lost his long and difficult battle with cancer this morning. He was the best father I could have asked for. off the stage it was a blessing. My heart is broken and I don’t think I will ever fully recover from this loss. I love you very much, ”wrote the musician’s son Wolfgang Van Halen, who played bass in the last line-up of Van Halen, the group Eddie formed with his brother and drummer, Alex Van Halen, in the 70s, and which has become one of the greatest in the history of hard rock.

Endowed with a rare talent, Eddie is one of those musicians who really revolutionized his instrument. The musician not only had a totally unique sound, thanks to his Frankenstrat guitar, created and patented by him, but also innovative techniques that he introduced into rock, such as tapping, in which he caressed the notes of the neck of the guitar. instrument with his right hand. .

Van Halen has already caused a stir since his debut, with the combination of technique from Eddie and Alex, the good humor and charisma of singer David Lee Roth and the efficient bass and backing vocals of Michael Anthony. The 1978 album of the same name is one of the great classics of American rock and brought the instrumental “Eruption” that made, and has, generations of guitarists racking their brains trying to play it.

This group recorded six albums which culminated in the multiplatinado “1984”, released that year, from which the classic singles “Jump”, “Panama” and “Hot For Teacher” were released.

Lee Roth’s departure was a big blow, but he ended up being well absorbed by the band and the audience. Subsequent albums with Sammy Hagar, who also went on to become a second guitarist, had similar success and made the group a constant figure on radio and MTV.

The band just couldn’t take another lead change. The album “Van Halen III” with Gary Cherone was not well received and Van Halen would go into hibernation. In 2003, there was a meeting with Hagar, but she did not give a new album, and Roth would return to the group, now without Michael Anthony, in 2007. It is this formation which recorded, in 2012, “A Different Kind of Truth”, the 12th and final studio work.