Top Trends in “Position Sensor Market to 2025” – Regional Analysis and Company Profiles

The Overall Position Sensor Market is expected to grow from USD 4.7 Billion in 2020 to USD 7.3 Billion by 2025; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. This report spread across 244 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 161 Tables and 75 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Position Sensor Market:

Honeywell (US)

SICK AG (Germany)

ams AG (Austria)

TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

MTS Systems (US)

Vishay (US)

Infineon Technologies (Germany)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

Bourns (US)

Allegro MicroSystems (US)

The market for linear position sensors is expected to grow at a higher CAGR than that of rotary position sensors during the forecast period. Increasing demand for linear position sensors in various applications and equipment, such as machine tools, measuring and test equipment, automated machinery, robotics, and motion systems is the major factor contributing to the growth of the linear position sensor market.

The robotics application is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR in the overall position sensor market during the forecast period. Increased usability of position sensors as encoders, potentiometers, and resolvers for sensing and controlling the position of robots, as well as for designing robots, has contributed to the increased demand for positions sensors in robotics applications.

