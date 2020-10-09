Plant-Based Protein Powders Market 2020-2027 | By Major Companies: ADM, Cargill, DuPont, Kerry Group, Manildra, Roquette, Tereos

The global Plant-Based Protein Powders market size was expand at a CAGR of +7% during the forecast period.

Rising importance of a vegan diet as a result of the risk of cardiovascular diseases and type 2 diabetes associated with the consumption of meat products is expected to have a strong positive impact on the growth. The global market is projected to register substantial growth over the next eight years as a result of rising population of flexitarians in U.S. and Canada, due to extensive campaigns for promoting vegan diet via media platforms.

The Research Insights has added a new report to its source. The report is titled “Global Plant-Based Protein Powders Market Research Report 2020” and accelerates a wide-ranging and focused look into this market. Market size is concluded through detailed study and examination through subordinate research.

Companies Profiled in this report includes,

ADM, Cargill, DuPont, Kerry Group, Manildra, Roquette, Tereos, Axiom Foods, Cosucra

CHS, Glanbia Nutritionals, Glico Nutrition, Gushen Group

For growth of the market forecast, the report is commenced by approximating the size of the current market, giving a basic idea for predicting the future growth of the market. The impact analysis helps in collecting data on the future growth of the Plant-Based Protein Powders market.

Geographically, this report is equipped with detail study of all the major geographic regions around the globe. The regions which are considered for the study are, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

