Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) Market With Top Profiling Companies like UPS Supply Chain Solutions, DSV, Sinotrans, CEVA Logistics DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, DB Schenker Logistics

The logistics industry has evolved many folds in the last few years. From one part logistics, consumers are now opting for third party logistics (3PL), forth party logistics (4PL) and even five party logistics (5PL).

In a 3PL model, an enterprise maintains management oversight, but outsources operations of transportation and logistics to a provider who may subcontract out some or all of the execution. Additional services may be performed such as crating, boxing and packaging to add value to the supply chain. In our farm-to-grocery store example, a 3PL may be responsible for packing the eggs in cartons in addition to moving the eggs from the farm to the grocery store

In a 4PL model, an enterprise outsources management of logistics activities as well as the execution across the supply chain. The 4PL provider typically offers more strategic insight and management over the enterprise’s supply chain. A manufacturer will use a 4PL to essentially outsource its entire logistics operations. In this case, the 4PL may manage the communication with the farmer to produce more eggs as the grocery store’s inventory decreases.

An erudite study of Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market has been published by The Research Insights.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, Kuehne + Nagel, DB Schenker Logistics, Nippon Express, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, DSV, Sinotrans, CEVA Logistics, Expeditors International of Washington, Dachser, Panalpina, GEODIS

The report also examines rising productivity, applications, and end-users by providing comprehensive information on different global regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and India.

In addition to corporate strategies, the Logistics Services (3PL & 4PL) market also sheds light on significant factors that are working either as market driving or market restraining factors, thus hampering the progress of the industries.

