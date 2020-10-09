Health
Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Outlook 2020-In-Depth Insight Of Sales Analysis, Growth Forecast And Upcoming Trends 2026
Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market
Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market, By Type (Surgical drapes, Surgical gowns), Usage Pattern (Disposable, Reusable), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026
Market Definition:
Surgical drapes and gowns are a type of protective covering that acts as a barrier between the patient and the microorganisms in the surgical procedures and other possible contaminations that might be present in the room. They come in a variety of shapes and sizes according to the need of the consumer. It is made from a number of different materials as well.
Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Surgical Drapes and Gowns market are Cardinal Health, 3M, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Owens & Minor Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, STERIS plc, PAUL HARTMANN AG, Priontex, Medica Europe B.V., Allen Medical Systems Inc., FULLSTAR NON-WOVEN PRODUCTS CO. LTD, Garmex, Hogy Medical, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Lohmann & Rauscher, Medline Industries Inc., priMED Medical Products Inc., Surgeine Healthcare (India) Private Limited, TIDI Products LLC., and Vygon.
Competitive Analysis:
The Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Surgical Drapes and Gowns market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Market Drivers:
- Increasing number of surgeries performed is one of the major factors for the market growth
- Rise in awareness about the spreading of hospital-related infections as well as surgical infections have increased the demand for these products
Key Insights in the report:
- The key market players are analyzed and their effects on the market is also observed
- Market analysis is conducted for the forecast period of 2019 to 2026, and the market segmentations are observed during that period
- The market drivers and restraints have been clearly analyzed for the effect that they have over the market in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026
Market Restraints:
- Benefits of the reusable drapes and gowns ultimately means purchasing of the product once and using it for a long period of time which is acting as a major market restraint
- Stringent government regulations regarding the material used in these drapes and gowns are also acting as a major market restraint
Segmentation:
- By Type
- Surgical drapes
- Surgical gowns
- By Usage Pattern
- Disposable surgical drapes and gowns
- Reusable surgical drapes and gowns
- By End-User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory surgical centers
- Others
