Global Alzheimer’s disease Treatment Market Outlook 2020-In-Depth Insight Of Sales Analysis, Growth Forecast And Upcoming Trends 2026

Rising Geriatric population among the world has caused a rise in the related diseases most prominently Alzheimer’s, this rise is set to give way to the growth of the Global Alzheimer’s disease Treatment Market with CAGR being registered at 8.25% in the forecast period of 2018-2025, and growing from an initial estimated value of USD 3 billion in 2017 to an estimated value of USD 5.65 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Key Market Competitors:

Allergan, Eisai Co. Ltd., Novartis AG, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Merz Pharma, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, H. Lundbeck A/S, ONO Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, TauRx, VTV Therapeutics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AstraZeneca, Biogen, AC Immune, AB Science, AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, QR Pharma Inc., General Electric Company, and Bayer AG are few of the major competitors currently working on the Alzheimer’s disease Treatment Market.

Global Alzheimer’s disease Treatment Market, By Drug Class (Cholinergic, Memantine, Combined Drug, AChEI inhibitors, Immunoglobulins), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Sales), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)– Industry Trends & Forecast to 2025

Competitive Analysis: Global Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment Market

The Global Alzheimer’s disease Treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Alzheimer’s disease Treatment market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment Market

Alzheimer’s disease is a degenerative, progressive neurological disorder that causes the sufferer to experience dementia and loss of other bodily motor functions. The cause for the disease is unknown and its onset can be recognized by the loss of short term memory and other biological markers.

Most of the drugs for the treatment of Alzheimer’s are still in the pipeline and therefore, only few of the approved drugs are currently present in the market are for the treatment of symptoms and not the disease itself, thereby causing a rise in demand globally for Alzheimer’s disease treatment.

Market Drivers

The market is driven by the demand for the disease itself and not just its symptoms

Limited awareness in the developing regions about the disease is helping to drive the market forward

Market Restraints

Due to the absence of any final treatment drugs currently in the market, the market growth is set to be halted

The high cost of prospective drugs to be marketed has also made the population of the world, to shy away from these drugs

Market Segmentation: Global Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment Market

By Drug Class Cholinergic, Memantine, Combined Drug AChEI inhibitors Immunoglobulins)



By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Sales

By Geography North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Israel)



Key Developments in the Market:

Around 100 drugs have been approved for Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trials in 2017 and some of them are forecasted to be approved for the final treatment

In early July 2018, Biogen reported a breakthrough drug BAN2401 for late-stage Alzheimer, but phase 3 trials are not expected to begin till 2020, even then the drug is merely a solution to halt the degenerative decline of the disease and not the treatment for it

Key Insights in the report:

The key market players are analyzed and their effects on the market is also observed

Market analysis is conducted for the forecasted period 2018-2025, and the market segmentations are observed during that period

The market drivers and restraints have been clearly analyzed for the effect that they have over the market in the forecast period of 2018-2025

