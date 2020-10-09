Angle-Closure Glaucoma Market 2020-2027 is Slated to Witness Tremendous Growth | Global Players – Bausch & Lomb Incorporated., Aerie Pharmaceuticals, INC, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In Angle-Closure Glaucoma Market report, a systematic investment analysis has been performed which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. The statistical and numerical data that has been included in this market report is represented with the tables, graphs and charts which eases the understanding of facts and figures. A proficient data and excellent forecasting techniques used in this report are synonymous with accurateness and correctness. Angle-Closure Glaucoma Market report is a painstaking analysis of existing scenario of the market which covers several market dynamics. The market study of this global Angle-Closure Glaucoma Market business report takes into consideration market attractiveness analysis where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate & general attractiveness.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Angle-Closure Glaucoma Market

Angle-closure glaucoma market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing with the healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising prevalence of eye related disorders worldwide and emerging markets are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

The major players covered in the angle-closure glaucoma market are Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, Allergen, Akor, Incorporated, Bausch & Lomb Incorporated., Aerie Pharmaceuticals, INC, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. among others.

Growing cases of glaucoma is driving the angle-closure glaucoma market. Due to family history of eye diseases, presence of disease condition such as cataracts, tumors, diabetic retinopathy & other eye related disorders which boosts the angle-closure glaucoma market growth. However, increased advancement in the treatment of eye diseases and rise in geriatric population with eye diseases worldwide will enhance the market growth. But, stringent FDA guidelines for the drug approval of new drug may hamper the global angle-closure glaucoma market.

Angle-closure glaucoma is the condition that causes fluid pressure build up inside the eyes, this fluid pressure called as intraocular pressure. In normal eyes fluid drains out from eye through system of canals. These canals present in a mesh of tissue between iris and cornea, when they both (iris & cornea) came closure, this will close the angle between them. This process blocks the canal and stops the fluid flowing through them. By this process intraocular pressure generated which can damage the optic nerves or loss of vision completely if not treated early.

This angle-closure glaucoma market report provides details of market share, new developments and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographical expansions and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

Global Angle-Closure Glaucoma Market Scope and Market Size

Angle-closure glaucoma market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

On the basis of diagnosis, the angle-closure glaucoma market is segmented into gonioscopy, tonometry, ophthalmoscopy and others

The treatment for angle-closure glaucoma market includes surgery, medication and others. Surgery further divided into peripheral iridotomy, surgical iridectomy and others. Medication segment further divided into beta blockers, carbonic anhydrase inhibitors, cholinergic drugs, steroids and others.

Route of administration segment of angle-closure glaucoma market is segmented into oral and parenteral, ocular and others

On the basis of end-users, the angle-closure glaucoma market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and others

On the basis of distribution channel, the angle-closure glaucoma market has also been segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, others

Angle-Closure Glaucoma Market Country Level Analysis

Angle-closure glaucoma are analysed and market size information is provided by country, diagnosis, treatment, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel as referenced above.

The countries covered in the angle-closure glaucoma market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, as part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific in the Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa, as a part of Middle East and Africa.

North America accounts for the largest market share due to the presence of key manufacturer of the product, high research and development and healthcare expenditure and skilled professionals. Europe is considered to be second largest market for angle-closure glaucoma due to increased ophthalmic surgeries. Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest market share over coming years for the angle-closure glaucoma market due to increased government awareness programs and number of generic drugs.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Patient Epidemiology Analysis

Angle-closure glaucoma market also provides you with detailed market analysis for patient analysis, prognosis and cures. Prevalence, incidence, mortality, adherence rates are some of the data variables that are available in the report. Direct or indirect impact analysis of epidemiology to market growth are analysed to create a more robust and cohort multivariate statistical model for forecasting the market in the growth period.

Competitive Landscape and Angle-Closure Glaucoma Market Share Analysis

Angle -closure glaucoma market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, clinical trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to angle-closure glaucoma market.

