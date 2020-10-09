Proposal includes civil servant active in civil service reform

In the presence of the mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), and the Minister of the Economy, Paulo Guedes, the Joint Parliamentary Front for Administrative Reform proposed Thursday (8) the inclusion of civil servants, magistrates, current parliamentarians, prosecutors and prosecutors in the proposal on the subject under discussion in Congress. Congressman Felipe Rigoni (PSB) also attended the event.

The government sent Parliament a proposal on this subject at the beginning of September which applies to civil servants entering the public service after the promulgation of the constitutional amendment and leaves out magistrates, parliamentarians, the military and members of the office of the prosecutor.

The document presented at an event yesterday by the Front seeks to broaden the government’s text. Military personnel would stay away from the reform.

Kátia Abreu, Paulo Guedes, Rodrigo Maia and other United Front parliamentarians, including MP Felipe Rigoni (Photo: WALLACE MARTINS / ESTADÃO CONTTEÚDO)

Although attending the event representing the government, Guedes did not comment on the proposal to include current officials in the administrative reform.

When he arrived in Congress, questioned on the matter, the minister preferred not to speak. In a speech, he began by talking about tax reform and praised the importance of modernizing the Brazilian state.

Guedes also sought to show pacification with Maia: “We are together for reforms. Brazil is above all the differences we can have, which are minimal. Our differences are minimal. “

Maia said that discussing issues that may affect the acquired rights of officials can “delay and court the debate.” Otherwise, he believes that some points will be “blocked” in the justice system.

“I think the most important thing is a consensus that exists among all of us that we need to tackle all powers in the future. And whatever goes back, we can deal with it by law, by other means, so that we can have results. But this does not enter into the acquired rights of the servers, because it will stop the reform, ”said the mayor.

So far, the reform process has been blocked in Congress pending the resumption of the activities of the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ).

Most congressional committees were suspended in March to keep crowds out amid the coronavirus pandemic. There is a project presented for the resumption of the CCJ. However, without agreement, it is not voted.

WHAT MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT WANT

Prohibit the granting of paid leave to officials who request it. Possibility of not granting subsistence allowance to employees with time to retire (subject to performance). Prevent the granting of new life pensions with full salary for civil servants and members of power. Better characterization of compensation amounts. Establish regulations on the assumption of permanent job loss. Define that dismissal for the exercise of a typical government post is regulated. Requirement of a simplified or pre-qualified selection process for most of the positions ordered. Remove the need to classify performance as a criterion to conclude the experience link and characterize the experience link proposed as a stage of the public tender. Eliminate the possibility that the head of the executive power extinguishes, transforms or merges the organs of direct, indirect, autarchical and fundamental administration. Establish criteria for regulating the hiring of temporary staff. Include a constitutional provision so that the admission of temporary workers into the public service is through a selective process, except in emergencies and calamities. Maintain the need for public schools in the Union and in the States. Establish new selection methods for competitions. Suggestions for updating the law on administrative faults in order to ensure legal certainty and the protection of good servants. Source: Document containing proposals from the Parliamentary Front.

Reducing inequalities is the group’s motivation

The president of the Joint Parliamentary Front for Administrative Reform, MP Tiago Mitraud (Novo-MG), defended that the enlargement proposed yesterday aims to reduce inequalities and distortions in the civil service. The expansion also has the support of Senators Antonio Anastasia (PSD-MG) and Kátia Abreu (PP-TO).

For Kátia, the presence of Maia and Guedes in the act demonstrates the commitment of the executive and the legislature to promote reform. It was the first time the two had met since a “dinner of peace”.

Kátia argued that administrative reform is a “win-win”, both for taxpayers and for national entrepreneurs and international investors. According to her, all acquired rights will be preserved, but one cannot “confuse, at any time, what privilege can be just”.

The government text provides for the end of vacation of more than 30 days, compulsory retirement as a sanction and automatic career progression based on seniority, for example.