Fiber Cement Market Report with Latest Trends and Application Scope by 2024

Fiber cement is a composite material which is made of cement reinforced with cellulose fibers. The Fiber cement does not burn, it is a non-combustible building material and also it is long lasting, UV resistant and resistant to rotting and warping. The characteristics of fiber cement make it perfectly suited as exterior wall cladding material and as an interior building material as a tiling backer board or floor tiling base. As a building material, interior fiber cement tile backer board are suited as a tiling base for tiling wet areas such as kitchens, bathrooms and showers as it impervious to permanent water damage and does not need to be treated before tiling. Further, fiber cement as an exterior cladding material is used as a substitute to wood cladding and PVC or vinyl as it is very durable and low maintenance, compared to other cladding materials.

Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Dow Chemical Company (United States), Etex Group NV (Belgium), James Hardie Industries PLC (Ireland), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (France), Toray Industries Inc (Japan), CSR Limited (Australia), The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (Thailand), Plycem USA, Inc. (United States), Cembrit Holding A/S (Denmark).

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Application (Siding, Roofing, Cladding, Molding & Trimming, Others), Raw Materials (Portland Cement, Silica, Cellulosic Fiber, Others), End User (Residential, Non-Residential)

Market Influencing Trends:

Growing Urbanization and Industrialization Across the Globe

Higher Efficiency Provided By Fiber Cement Products

Growth Drivers:

Decline in Usage of Asbestos Cement

Growing Residential Sector in Asia-Pacific Countries

Challenges that Market May Face:

Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

