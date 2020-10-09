High Voltage Switchgear Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Schneider Electric, Siemens, Toshiba International

The power system deals primarily with a voltage above 36KV, is been referred to as high voltage switchgear. As the voltage level gets high the arcing produced during the switching operation is also very high. So, the special care is to be taken during the designing of high voltage switchgear. High voltage circuit breaker, is basically the main component of HV switchgear, hence the high voltage circuit breaker (CB) should have special features for reliable and safe operation. Demand for the high-voltage switchgear depends on expansion of the electricity transmission and distribution network. Hence, the increase in government initiatives for the modernization of an existing transmission and distribution network is expected to propel the demand for high-voltage switchgear during the forecast period.

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘High Voltage Switchgear’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are ABB Group (Switzerland), Schneider Electric SE (France), General Electric (United States), Powell Industries Inc. (United States), VINCI Energies (France), Toshiba International Corporation (United States), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Siemens AG (Germany), Hyosung Power & Industrial System PG (South Korea), Larson & Turbo Limited (India) , Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India).

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Air-insulated Switchgears, Gas-insulated Switchgears, Others (oil and vacuum)), Application (Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Utilities Sector, Industrial, Other), Product standard (IEC, ANSI, Others), Component (Circuit breakers, Relays, Others)

Market Influencing Trends:

Up-gradation of existing fossil fuel power stations

Growth Drivers:

Expansion of the electricity transmission and distribution network



Challenges that Market May Face:

Increasing cost of raw materials

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: High Voltage Switchgear Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global High Voltage Switchgear Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: High Voltage Switchgear Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global High Voltage Switchgear Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global High Voltage Switchgear Market Breakdown by Segments (Type (Air-insulated Switchgears, Gas-insulated Switchgears, Others (oil and vacuum)), Application (Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Utilities Sector, Industrial, Other), Product standard (IEC, ANSI, Others), Component (Circuit breakers, Relays, Others))

5.1 Global High Voltage Switchgear Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different High Voltage Switchgear Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global High Voltage Switchgear Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global High Voltage Switchgear Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global High Voltage Switchgear Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

What benefits does AMA research provides?

3-years of company financial and top-line figures by players

Latest industry influencing trends by regions, commentary on local reform and market development scenario

Open up New Markets

To Seize powerful market opportunities & gaps

Key decision in planning and to further expand market share

Identify Key Business Segments, Market proposition & Growth Analysis

Assisting in allocating marketing investments

Key Development Activities:

The market is fragmented by key vendors who are focusing on production technologies, improving efficiency and shelf life. Growth Opportunities can be captured by tracking the ongoing process improvement and financial flexibility to invest in optimal strategies

