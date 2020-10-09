US elections: more than 15,000 fly swatches sold after debate

What does the US election have to do with flies? After the debate, Wednesday (7), between the candidates for the vice-presidency of the country, everything!

It’s just that a fly landed on Vice President Mike Pense’s head and froze during the debate. Of course, the scene gained attention on the internet and the campaign of presidential candidate Joe Biden took advantage of it.

According to Metrópoles, Democrats put up for sale, just after the debate was over, a blue fly swatter which sold the following morning. Units of R $ 15,000 were sold.

The product promises to “scare away flies and lies” and costs around R $ 56 reais.

Donate $ 5 to help this campaign fly. https://t.co/CqHAId0j8t pic.twitter.com/NbkPl0a8HV

– Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) (uploading tweet …) https://twitter.com/JoeBiden/status/1314031047013732352?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw “> October 8, 2020