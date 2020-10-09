India Weather Monitoring Solutions and Services Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

The India weather monitoring solutions and services market size is expected to grow from US$ XX Bn in 2018 to US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

A weather monitoring solution and services are a facility equipped with high-tech instruments for predicting future weather phenomena of the particular area. Indian market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period, because of natural disasters and frequent climate change, flash flood, etc. The agricultural industry in India is likely to witness high rate of adoption in weather monitoring solutions and services throughout the forecast period due to a dominant agriculture industry in India, which is mainly dependent on weather conditions. For instance, autonomous and government organization under Ministry of Earth Sciences India are responsible for weather observations, weather forecasting, and seismology for e.g., IMD, SAFAR. The organization has gained importance and are known for their scientific work, with huge funding form different projects which are carried out every year. They plays an important role in predicting the air quality forecast, around every metropolitan cities and towns in India.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/41328

The India weather monitoring solutions and services market is driven by introduction of technologically developed weather monitoring systems, rise in demand for innovative data analytical models, increased weather fluctuations causing damage to life and property. However, high cost of instruments and functioning issues of sensors in rugged environments, which are expected to hamper the market growth. The need to reduce costs towards maintenance operations, an increase in air traffic and growth in awareness towards forecasting solutions are projected to offer lucrative opportunities in the India Weather Monitoring Solutions and Services market.

Based on end users, the India weather monitoring solutions and services market is segmented into Transportation & Logistics, Government, Meteorology, Broadcast and Telecommunications, Energy & Utilities, Renewable Energy, Agriculture & Fisheries and Others (Hydrology, Weather Service Providers, etc.). The agriculture segment held dominant market share of XX% in 2018, owing to dominant agriculture industry in India. The transportation & logistic segment is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to widespread acceptance of advanced weather prediction models and increased trade traffic. Rising adoption of weather monitoring solutions and services by airports, owing to strict rules by aviation authorities, has resulted in this leading position.

A report covers the recent development in the market for the India Weather Monitoring Solutions and Services market e.g., In June 2019, Campbell Scientific, Inc. make a contract with National Geography to implement an automated weather station on Mount Everest.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of India Weather Monitoring Solutions and Services market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding India Weather Monitoring Solutions and Services market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the India Weather Monitoring Solutions and Services market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and Regional presence in the India Weather Monitoring Solutions and Services market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the report India Weather Monitoring Solutions and Services Market

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/41328

India Weather Monitoring Solutions and Services Market by Type

• Solutions

• Hardware

• Software

• Data Services

India Weather Monitoring Solutions and Services Market by End Users:

• Transportation & Logistics

• Government

• Meteorology

• Broadcast and Telecommunications

• Energy & Utilities

• Renewable Energy

• Agriculture & Fisheries

• Others (Hydrology, Weather Service Providers, etc.).

Key players operating on the India Weather Monitoring Solutions and Services market

• Vaisala Oyj

• Campbell Scientific, Inc.

• Met One Instruments Inc.

• The Weather Company

• Earth Networks, Inc.

• Accuweather, Inc.

• Anything Weather

• Intermountain Environmental Inc.

• Baron Services, Inc.

• GLOBAL WEATHER CORPORATION

• Climatronics Corporation

• Coastal Environmental Systems, Inc.

• Columbia Weather Systems, Inc.

• Nvis Technologies

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Weather Monitoring Solutions and Services Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Weather Monitoring Solutions and Services Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Weather Monitoring Solutions and Services Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Weather Monitoring Solutions and Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Weather Monitoring Solutions and Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Weather Monitoring Solutions and Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Weather Monitoring Solutions and Services Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Weather Monitoring Solutions and Services by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Weather Monitoring Solutions and Services Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Weather Monitoring Solutions and Services Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Weather Monitoring Solutions and Services Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Weather Monitoring Solutions and Services Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/india-weather-monitoring-solutions-and-services-market/41328/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com