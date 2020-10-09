Asia Pacific Earphones and Headphones Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Asia Pacific Earphones and Headphones Market was valued US$7.58 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX % during a forecast.



Asia Pacific Earphones and Headphones Market

Increasing the use of portable music systems, such as smartphones, tablets, and portable music players coupled with the incorporation of several features including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and infrared in wireless headphones is trending in the market. High demand for high fidelity and style along with elevating adoption during the workout is anticipated to drive market growth over a forecast period. An increase in disposable income, rise in urban population, escalation in mobile device penetration, and availability of a strong distribution network further fuels the growth to the Asia Pacific earphones and headphones market.

In terms of product type, the In-ear segment is dominated the Asia Pacific earphones and headphones market in 2018. Leaving the comforting term in-ear offers great noise isolation. Also, in-ear is easy to carry and sound leakage free. Bud’s earphone is the second largest segment of Asia Pacific earphones and headphones market.

According to technology type, the wired segment holds a major share in the earphones and headphones market. Wireless headphones replicate the audio quality of wired headphones. Wireless headphones utilize 2.4GHz Bluetooth that makes it tough to match the HD quality of their wired counterparts.

Rising craze of listening to music and expanded menu of music streaming applications and video apps encourage. Multimedia devices such as iPod and MP3 players come with a basic earphone.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Asia Pacific Earphones and Headphones Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by Region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by Region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Asia Pacific Earphones and Headphones Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Asia Pacific Earphones and Headphones Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Asia Pacific Earphones and Headphones Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Asia Pacific Earphones and Headphones Market

Asia Pacific Earphones and Headphones Market, By Product Type:

• Over-Ear

• On-Ear

• Ear Buds

• In-Ear

Asia Pacific Earphones and Headphones Market, By Technology Type:

• Wired

• Wireless

Asia Pacific Earphones and Headphones Market, By Application Type:

• Fitness

• Gaming

• Virtual reality

• Media & entertainment

Asia Pacific Earphones and Headphones Market, By Distribution Channel Type:

• Online

• Offline

Asia Pacific Earphones and Headphones Market By Country:

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• ASEAN Countries

• Rest of Asia-Pacific.

Key player analysed in Asia Pacific Earphones and Headphones Market:

• Beats Electronics (Apple Inc.)

• Audio-Technia Corporation

• Bose Corporation

• Philips Electronics Limited

• GN (Netcom) Jabra

• Harman International Industries Incorporated

• JVC Corporation

• Sony Corporation

• Plantronics Pty. Limited

• Sennheiser Electronic GmbH

