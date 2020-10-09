Sweet surprises for them! | Online forum

Fun and treats guaranteed for the little ones! During Children’s Week, there is a frenzy of candy and other delicacies for children in the establishments.

There are cupcakes, fun cakes, colorful pancakes, refreshing desserts, animal shaped products and even kits to become a handful of confectioners!

But beware: many specialties will be available for a limited time. And one of them is the chocolate cake in the cup of Amolatte Confeitaria (99951-7999), at Bento Ferreira.

Sofia: “I really liked the cake! I liked the frosting. It was really cool. It was very tasty,” said the 5-year-old. (Photo: Beto Morais / AT)

The kit costs R $ 65.00 and comes with a personalized mug with the ingredients and recipe for kids to make at home. In addition to mixing with wheat, sugar, chocolate powder, yeast, eggs, oil, M & M’s, chocolate syrup and colored sprinkles. It will only be available for prompt delivery until tomorrow. The little Sofia Coutinho Moreira, 5, had fun and delighted with the cake.

And the Casa de Bolos chain, established in several neighborhoods such as Jardim Camburi (3029-0977), Campo Grande (2141-7466) and Laranjeiras (3100-7787), has prepared a family promotion.

There are five flavor options, such as chocolate (R $ 21.00), yogurt (R $ 21.00), and apple with chestnuts (R $ 25.00), with a combo formed by a size cake. normal and a mini. Promotion valid in all stores until 31.

Fun

Until October 30, Monte Libano (99292-5818) will be offering products with a fun theme, like the owl brownie (R $ 16.90) and teddy bear potato bread (R $ 7.90, in Photograph it). From today to Monday, whoever buys these delicacies is competing for prices. In store and on the Monte Libano delivery app.

Teddy bear-shaped potato bread from Monte Líbano. (Photo: Disclosure / Mount Lebanon)

Cupcakes to fill

Sodiê Doces, in Santa Lúcia (3100-2122) and Praia da Costa (3109-2122), has a new kit that will transform the little ones into real professional pastry chefs. The box contains two versions of cupcakes, one with white dough and the other with chocolate, as well as two tubes with colored sprinkles, a tube of condensed milk and a plastic dough cone with brigadeiro. Each kit costs R $ 39.90, in store only until Monday.

Cupcales of Sodiê Doces, in Saint Lucia. (Photo: Disclosure / Sodie)

Basket

Chocolate Lugano (99239-2016), in Praia do Canto, launched the Luguito basket. It is accompanied by Neapolitan ice cream and a mixture of chocolate and marshmallow, served in the basket of ice cream bathed in homemade chocolate. It costs R $ 17.90 and is available until October 31. Only to be tasted on the spot.

The Lugano chocolate basket, in Praia do Canto, costs R $ 17.90. (Photo: Disclosure / Lugano)

Confectioner’s mini-kits

Delícia de Homemade Cakes (99758-8019), in Bento Ferreira, has also joined the wave of mini confectioner kits! One option, suitable for two children, includes two sweet cupcakes, two pastry bags with brigadeiro, sweets, marshmallows and lollipops, two pastry hats, colorful glue to customize, crayons and drawings to paint. It costs R $ 90.00, only for pick up at the store. Orders until tomorrow at 2 p.m.

Homemade pastry mini-kits, at Bento Ferreira. (Photo: Disclosure / Helena Nogueira)

Colorful pancakes

The 100% natural colorful pancakes have just entered the Don Bataton menu in São Cristóvão.

There are three options: strawberry paste filled with strawberry brigadeiro, spinach paste filled with salt and sauce of your choice and beet paste with salted filling and sauce of your choice. Each costs R $ 11.90. Available only for delivery via 99296-1242 or the iFood app.

Pancakes Don Bataton, in São Cristóvão. (Photo: Disclosure / Don Bataton)

Super heroes

UK Cupcake Coffee cafeteria in Praia da Costa has launched delicious snacks. The 2.2kg Giant Cupcake (R $ 159.90, for ten people) and the Hero Box, a box with a superhero-themed mini cake (pictured, for R $ 49.90 for a child) are some of the options. Available to eat at the store, delivery (99606-5799) and iFood until Sunday.

Box with mini-cake on the theme of superheroes from Cupcake Coffee, in Praia da Costa. (Photo: Disclosure / Cupcake Coffee)

Trio of mini pizzas

Until October 18, Figata Pizza e Birra, in Praia do Canto (3376-4451) and Shopping Vitória (3224-6035), will have the trio of mini-pizzas. It is made with chocolate pizza dough and comes with three toppings: Nutella and M & M’s, condensed ovomaltine milk, and standing bug brigadier (strawberry) with pieces of strawberry. It costs R $ 27.90. Only for tasting at the pizzeria.

Mini pizzas from Figata Pizza e Birra, in Praia do Canto and Shopping Vitória. (Photo: Disclosure / Figata)

So that children have fun and have fun!

Curious and creative, children are increasingly venturing into the kitchen. And, in the company of adults, they have fun preparing various treats.

And it is in this climate that chef Harum, of the restaurant Aleixo, in collaboration with Cafeteria Aleixo, will promote “Superchefinhos”, from 10 am to 11.30 am, where children will learn to make donuts and spaghetti with meatballs. meat. The dish will be included in the restaurant’s children’s menu and will cost R $ 42.00 (individual). Those who tasted the pasta were “child chefs” Beatriz Soto Mesquita, 10, and Luiza Freitas, 6.

Soto Mesquita, 10, and Luiza Freitas, 6, played chefs and endorsed spaghetti and meatballs. (Photo: Beto Morais / AT)

To register, you must call 3322-7400. The kit for the mini-course costs R $ 60.00 and places are limited. The event will take place on the balcony, in two teams, and with all security measures.

For those who are going to enjoy the holidays at home, Chef Thiago Ribeiro, former participant of Bake Off Brasil and specializing in cooking functional and healthy foods, teaches the recipe for the spicy cupcake with chocolate sauce. Dessert is easy to prepare.

Pampering for the little ones

On Children’s Day, anyone who orders a dish from the children’s menu will win a personalized drink. The action is the Coco Bambu restaurant (3141-9100), in Shopping Praia da Costa, not to miss this special date.

One of the specialties most requested by the little ones is the grilled fillet dish with rice and fries (photo). It is individual and costs R $ 35.00.

There is also an option of parmigiana, breaded filet mignon with spaghetti and tomato sauce (R $ 46.00), spaghetti in white or sugo sauce (R $ 32.00) and grilled tilapia fillet with pesto sauce, rice and mash of potatoes (R $ 41.00). All individual. The promotion is only valid for the tasting of dishes in the restaurant.

Children’s menu at Coco Bambu restaurant. (Photo: Tadeu Bruneli / Disclosure)

Decorated donuts

Who doesn’t love donuts? And when they come with fun decorations, they get even more delicious.

Until Sunday (11), Daunaty’s, in Coqueiral de Itaparica, accepts orders for two special boxes on the theme of the unicorn and the monster. Each box costs R $ 45.00 and comes with six donuts with the flavor of the customer’s choice. Among the most requested are the white chocolate brigade and Óreo. Delivery only to 99 284-0226.

Donuts from Daunaty’s, in Coqueiral de Itaparica. (Photo: Daunaty’s / Disclosure)

Combo

From Friday (9), children will have a different combo option at Melt Hamburgueria (3137-2604), in Praia do Canto. Includes two mini burgers (with bread, meat and mozzarella), a basket of smiling potatoes, canned grape juice and two lipsticks. It costs R $ 36.00. Available in store or by delivery via the iFood and Shipp applications. Only until Tuesday.

Combo of Melt Hamburgueria, in Praia do Canto. (Photo: merger / disclosure)

Pave with churros!

The novelty of Wood Lanches, in Campo Grande, is the steak of churros! It is a cone of churros with sugar and cinnamon, accompanied by Nutella with Kit Kat (24.90 R $) or dulce de leche with Twix (19.90 R $) and a pâté cream. Delivery only, via the Wood Lanches app or the woodlanches.com.br website.

The pavé of Wood Lanches, in Campo Grande, comes with Nutella with Kit Kat and costs R $ 24.90. (Photo: Wood Lanches / Disclosure)

Ice cream cake

Traditional Cakes and Pies (3208-1887), in Praia da Costa, offers a very refreshing dessert.

The ice cream cake has four flavors: lemon guava, chocolate passion fruit, caramel kiss and coconut chocolate. Each costs R $ 15.00 and serves four people. Orders: iFood or 99855-7744.

Traditional cakes and pies ice cream cake (3208-1887), in Praia da Costa. (Photo: Disclosure / Traditional cakes)

Spicy cupcake with chocolate sauce

Chef Thiago Ribeiro, who previously participated in Bake Off Brasil, at SBT / TV Tribuna, gave a recipe to make with the kids.

Ingredients

1 300g packet of coconut cake 1.5 cups ready-to-drink coconut milk (250ml) 3 eggs 2 tablespoons coconut oil 3 tablespoons colored sprinkles Chocolate sauce Spray coconut oil

Preparation mode

Preheat the oven to 180 ° C for 10 minutes. In a blender, mix the coconut milk, eggs, coconut oil. Add the coconut cake mix, beat for 8 minutes on high speed, until it becomes a smooth cream. Add the granulated chocolate and mix with a spatula. Place the dough in a saucepan greased with coconut oil spray. Bake for about 30 to 45 minutes or until the dough is dry. Remove from the oven, wait for it to cool and add the chocolate syrup on top.

Yield: 12 servings

Preparation time: 60 minutes