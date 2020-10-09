Global Automotive Radar Sensors Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Ranges, Applications, Vehicle Type, and Region.

Global Automotive Radar Sensors Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to grow US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Overview:

Automotive radar is one of the significant development in the automotive area and is a forward step for increasing the driving comfort, automating driving and crash prevention. Automotive radar sensors are used for improving numerous driving features which give better control to drivers in a dangerous situation. Automotive radar sensors are punishing several applications in systems, like warning & mitigation, collision detection, collision avoidance, blind-spot monitoring/blind spot detection, vulnerable road user detection, lane change assistance & lane departure warning system, and rear cross-traffic alerts. Many of the driver assistance systems have sensors that help in detection for lane-change assistance, rear cross-traffic alerts, back-up parking assistance, and blind-spot monitoring. At present, the 79 GHz, 77 GHz, and 27 GHz radar sensors with increased signal bandwidth have the capability to distinguish between diverse objects and also offer high resolution.

Market Dynamics:

The availability of high-frequency radar sensors is one of the significant reasons expected to fuel the growth of the automotive radar sensors market. The varied availability of 79-GHz radar sensors that are required for operating radar-based automotive safety systems will continue to promote the use and adoption of radar sensor units. The 79-GHz sensor combines better form factor, has three times smaller antennas and is also capable of benefiting from an extensive frequency range of 4 GHz (77-81 GHz). Moreover, this high-resolution capability has opened its importance for the future of autonomous cars. The government policies promoting radar sensors expected to drive the growth of the automotive radar sensors market during the forecast period.

The emergence of intelligent transportation is one of the key trends for the automotive radar sensors market. Numerous new technologies are gradually being integrated into vehicles for meeting the current and potential future demands. Consumers are also considering safety as one of the key features in a connected car. Consequently, OEMs are offering new technology-enabled features, with radar sensors and blind-spot monitoring. This will more fuel the demand for automotive radar sensors.

On the other hand, the high cost of radar sensors and the equivalent technology is one of the key restraints of the market. Also, reducing the price of LIDAR may hamper the sustainability of automotive radar sensors will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should effort more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

To help clients progress their market position, this automotive radar sensors market forecast report offers a detailed analysis of the market leaders, provides information on the competencies, and capacities of these companies. The report also covers details of the information on the products offered by several companies. This will help companies create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.

Market Segmentation:

According to the application segment, the forward collision warning system (FCWS) is expected to register the largest market share of the global market by 2027. FCWS is highly chosen in the automotive industry as they help in identifying the object and detecting the relative speed between the object & the vehicle, which in order, helps in dropping the harshness of the accident and sometimes preventing & mitigating a collision.

Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the AEBS, ACC, and other segments. This report delivers a precise estimate of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the automotive radar sensors market size.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR of the global market by 2027, there is an increase in the production of new vehicles in developing countries, like India, China, and Japan. In newer vehicles, the consumer demand high-end technology in the vehicles. Also, the high adoption rate of ADASs in the automotive industry is one of the main growth drivers for the market in the region.

North America expected to be the largest market share of the global automotive radar systems by 2027, because of the safety regulations in the region. Increased awareness towards safety features and the demand for high-end premium cars with the installed latest technology has also driven the demand in the region.

Europe held the largest market share of the global automotive radar sensors market in 2019, and the region will offer numerous growth opportunities to market vendors in the future. The focus on emerging energy-efficient vehicles, EVs, and autonomous cars, is leading to the incorporation of radar sensors in automobiles. This will considerably influence automotive radar sensors market growth in the European region. 31% of the market’s growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany is one of the significant markets for automotive radar sensors in Europe.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Automotive Radar Sensors Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Radar Sensors Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Automotive Radar Sensors Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by application, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Radar Sensors Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Automotive Radar Sensors Market

Global Automotive Radar Sensors Market, By Ranges

• Long range (≥77 GHz)

• Medium range (76-77 GHz)

• Short range (24 GHz)

Global Automotive Radar Sensors Market, By Applications

• Intelligent Parking Assistance (IPA)

• Forward Collision Warning System (FCWS)

• Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

• Lane Change Assist (LCA)

• Rear Cross Traffic Assist (RCTA)

• Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)

• Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

• Other Applications

Global Automotive Radar Sensors Market, By Vehicle Type

• Commercial vehicle

• Passenger vehicle

Global Automotive Radar Sensors Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Automotive Radar Sensors Market

• Bosch GmbH

• Hella KGaA

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Denso Corporation

• Infineon Technologies AG

• First Sensor AG

• Continental AG

• UniqueSec AB

• InnoSenT GmbH

• Delphi Automotive PLC

• Kestrel Radar Sensors

• NXP Semiconductors N.V

• Valeo S.A

• Fujitsu Ten Ltd

• Texas Instruments Incorporated

