Global Automotive Software Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Product, Vehicle type, Application and Region.

Global Automotive Software Market was valued US$ 19.99 Bn in 2018 and expected to reach US$ XX Bn in 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Automotive software represents a software which is particularly related to automotive industry specific products or services. Advancements in technology have led to the integration of a number of microprocessors with enlarged memory space into the automobiles. The integration of these systems needs software support. This is one of the reasons that global automotive software market has been gaining traction in the recent past and is expected to grow at a noteworthy pace during the forecast period.

The major driving factor of the automotive software market is increasing number of cars on the basis of their ecological footprint and software applications. Automotive software innovations are primarily fueled by information technology. Software‐driven solutions have already opened the market to new players with strong IT backgrounds teaming up with or challenging recognized car manufacturers. Developing automotive software is challenging for the reason that, it connects embedded software with big IT systems, it’s developed in a global context in distributed teams, and it has one of the shortest cycle times of all industries.

Passenger vehicle segment has boosted the sales of the automotive software market in July 2018 posting a high double-digit growth of XX%. Passenger vehicles are equipped with modern electronic content that is being installed with different software. It is driving the global automotive software market for the passenger vehicle segment. The mid-size segment of this vehicle type is the key contributor to the growth of passenger vehicle segment. Generally, the sales of mid-size passenger vehicle have increased in the last decade.

Safety system segment is dominating the global automotive software market. Increasing demand for safety features in cars due to the introduction of severe norms that make their installation mandatory in automobiles are likely to encourage the growth of this segment.

Region-wise, Europe is likely to lead the global market during the forecast period. Factors including huge growth prospects for automobiles having advanced driver assistance systems in Europe as well as the presence of an established ICT infrastructure are set to fuel the growth of the global automotive software market in the region during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the global automotive software market are Autonet, Blackberry, Wind River, Microsoft, Mobile, ACCESS, Broadcom, Google, Green Hills Software, MontaVista Software, Mentor Graphics, Airbiquity, NXP Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics, Texas Instruments, and Adobe Systems (Adobe).

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Automotive Software Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Automotive Software Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Automotive Software Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Automotive Software Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Automotive Software Market

Global Automotive Software Market, Product

• Operating system

• Middleware

• Application software

Global Automotive Software Market, Vehicle type

• Passenger vehicles

• Commercial vehicles

• Electric vehicles

Global Automotive Software Market, Application

• Safety system

• Infotainment

• Telematics

• Powertrain

• Chassis

Global Automotive Software Market, Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Automotive Software Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Automotive Software Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Automotive Software Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Automotive Software Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Automotive Software Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automotive Software Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Automotive Software Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Software by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Automotive Software Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Automotive Software Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Automotive Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

