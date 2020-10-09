Registration for nearly 400 vacancies at new airline begins

Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos opens this Friday (9), at 12 noon, registrations for more than 390 vacant positions offered this month. The first phase of the selection will provide opportunities for pilots, co-pilots, flight attendants and operational flight dispatcher (DOV).

In a live broadcast Thursday night (8), the company announced that there will be 64 vacancies for pilots, 64 vacancies for co-pilots, 256 for flight attendants and between 10 and 12 for DOVs. Registration will take place on the company’s website, which will be broadcast on Friday at noon.

The rental will take place in mid-November. The base of admission is Guarulhos, São Paulo.

Also in November, registrations for the second phase of the selection process will begin, with vacancies for airport and maintenance staff. There will be over 200 opportunities.

Projection of the Itapemirim aircraft: premium service (Photo: Reproduction / UOL)

Selection

The selection process will include a test, program analysis and interview. A one-minute introductory video is also required for the commissioner position.

The company has also informed that there will be no age limit for registration. Wages have not been released.

Operations

According to ITA, the company’s first plane will arrive between late November and early December. The inaugural flight will be in Vitória in March, still without a definite date.

Initially, the company will have 10 planes.