Global Vehicle Electrification Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Vehicle Type, Product Type, Degree of Hybridization, and Geography.

Global Vehicle Electrification Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 9% during forecast period.



Electrification of a vehicle is measured as the best way to decrease carbon emissions, rise in vehicle efficiency, and minimize dependency on oil. Vehicle electrification creates newer opportunities for customer engagement, along with different environmental and economic benefits. Production of passenger cars is very great compared to other vehicle types. Production of passenger cars is also projected to increase at a CAGR of 4% from 2018 to 2026. Production of passenger cars in Asia Oceania is the maximum with more than 50 million units, followed by Europe with more than 20 million units.

Implementation of clean power generation bases in such vehicle considerably influences the environment with compact harmful emissions of tailpipes as well as the power grid. Moreover, the electrification method experiences less operating cost and needs low maintenance as it removes the use of oil or coolant in the vehicle. Mechanical integration with electrification increases the overall working and efficiency which is expected to increase the market over the forecast period.

Geographically, North American vehicle electrification market takes a very positive outlook, because of effective infrastructure and tax exception, supports, and special facilities provided by governments of various countries in region. US is set to control the North American vehicle electrification market in 2020. As the country have the existence of major OEMs and Tier I companies, implementation of electric components in ICE vehicles, BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs is very high. As ICE vehicle have the major share in vehicle production, it is projected to hold the largest market for vehicle electrification.

Also, the advantages taken by the automotive players like the Renault Group and Bosch for executing vehicle electrification, transforming the public transport with vehicle electrification, and directing to add electrified vehicles to their product collection in the future are further expected to open new doorways for the automobile companies. In line with maintainable commutate facilities, vehicle electrification permits both, the vehicle companies and end users to benefit from it and change how transport has been looked at, more funding to the expansion of the vehicle electrification market.

Scope of Global Vehicle Electrification Market:

Global Vehicle Electrification Market by Vehicle Type:

• Passenger Car

• Light Commercial Vehicle

• Heavy Commercial Vehicle

• Two – Wheeler Product

Global Vehicle Electrification Market by Product Type:

• Start/Stop System

• Electric Power Steering (EPS)

• Electric Air-Conditioner Compressor

• Electric Vacuum Pump

• Electric Oil Pump

• Electric Water Pump

• Liquid Heater PTC

• Integrated Starter Generator (ISG)

• Starter Motor & Alternator

• Actuators

Global Vehicle Electrification Market by Degree of Hybridization:

• Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) & Micro-Hybrid Vehicle

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV),

• Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

• 48V Mild-Hybrid

Global Vehicle Electrification Market by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Market Include:

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Continental AG

• Denso Corporation

• Delphi Automotive PLC

• Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

• Volkswagen, Toyota Motor Corporation

• Honda Motor Co. Ltd

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• TRW Automotive Holdings Corp

