Global Dashboard Camera Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Technology, Product, Video Quality and Region.

Dashboard cameras have a massive customer base in several countries across many regions such as Europe & CIS, APAC, and North American, because of increasing consumer preference near installing dashboard cameras to monitor and track vehicles on a real-time basis. Road accident & road rage incidents across the globe have increased at a significant rate over the past few years, which positively influenced the global market for dashboard during the forecast period. Additionally, changing insurance policies, many initiatives by many governments and growing technological advancements, coupled with the rising penetration of Chinese players are further anticipated to propel the demand for dashboard cameras during 2019-2026. The report contains a detailed list of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the dashboard camera market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The report covers the segments in the dashboard camera market such as technology, product, and video quality. Based on technology, the basic segment dominated the global market in 2018 and is expected to retain its lead during the forecast period. Low cost and easy installation are features expected to drive the worldwide adoption of basic dash cams. Nearly 7.5 Mn units of advanced dashboard cameras were shipped globally in 2018, and their demand is likely to rise at a CAGR of over XX% from 2019 to 2026.

By video quality, The SD and HD video is expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. SD dash cams mostly record videos in low-resolution, which allows DVRs to record longer loops of videos in restricted memory capacities.

The report offers a brief analysis of the major regions in the dashboard camera market, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. APAC plays an important role in the dashboard camera market, with a market size of US$ XX Mn in 2018 and will be US$ XX Mn in 2026, with a CAGR of XX%. Strong vehicle sales in Asian economies such as South Korea and India have positively impacted regional growth. Demand for basic dash cams from emerging economies, particularly India and China, is expected to witness a substantial increase compared to other economies.

China is expected to overtake the US as the world’s largest premium car market, creating a significant potential for the growth of the market studied. The China automotive industry is expected to witness significant technological evolution over the next few years, owing to the ongoing safety trend that is evident in Europe and North America. Particularly in the dashboard camera market, the country witnessed a XX% increase in sales, in recent years, because of the growing demand from insurance frauds. While the adoption of a normal dashboard camera in China is high, the manufacturers in the country are providing more improved solutions, similar modern cameras equipped with ADAS, Wi-Fi, and real streaming media mirror.

The reports analyze key developments in the market for dashboard cameras as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Many companies are focusing on organic growth strategies like product approvals, product launches, and others such as patents and events. In May 2019, Garmin unveiled a new Dash Cam lineup with the Dash Cam 46/56/66W and Dash Cam Mini, which is the perfect witness for any drive.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Dashboard Camera Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Dashboard Camera Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Dashboard Camera Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Dashboard Camera Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Dashboard Camera Market

Global Dashboard Camera Market, by Technology

• Basic

• Advanced

• Smart

Global Dashboard Camera Market, by Product

• 1-Channel

• 2-Channel

Global Dashboard Camera Market, by Video Quality

• SD & HD

• Full HD & 4K

Global Dashboard Camera Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operating in Global Dashboard Camera Market

• Garmin Ltd

• Panasonic Corporation

• Aiptek Inc.

• ABEO Company Co. Ltd

• Harman International Industries, Inc.

• DOD Tech

• Papago Inc.

• Steelmate Automotive (UK) Ltd

• HP Development Company LP

• LG Electronics Inc.

• Hewlett-Packard Company

• Garmin

• Qrontech Co. Ltd.

• Pittasoft Co. Ltd.

• Satechi Baravon

• Bulls-I Vehicle Drive Recorders

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Dashboard Camera Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Dashboard Camera Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Dashboard Camera Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Dashboard Camera Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Dashboard Camera Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Dashboard Camera Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Dashboard Camera Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Dashboard Camera by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Dashboard Camera Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Dashboard Camera Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Dashboard Camera Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

