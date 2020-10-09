North America Automotive Pressure Sensor Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

North America Automotive Pressure Sensor Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

A sensor is used in designs to provide reliability and efficiency throughout the normal life of the vehicle. It provides durable packaging in automotive for understanding the chassis mounted applications. The compact design makes way for low-pressure sensing and in general are adaptable to high-pressure ranges. Permanent calibration post assembling along with low cost makes away for higher application of automotive pressure sensors.

Sensors present solid-state pressure transducers that are capacitive-based sensor provides a linear output of voltage which is directly proportional to applied pressure. Automotive pressure sensors have wide usage with factors such as better safety control, emission control and engine optimizations have together helped in boosting the overall market demand. The safer emission control system provides more security to drivers thereby helping in the overall growth of brand reputation for automobile manufacturing companies.

North America Automotive Pressure Sensor Market has been divided into technology, transduction type, vehicle, electric vehicle type, application, and geography. On the basis of technology, the market has been divided into ceramic, MEMS, and strain gauge pressure sensors. MEMS have formed the largest segment as factors like increase in the application of sensors in the automotive and electric sector.

Based on transduction type, piezoresistive sensors have formed the largest segment with better optimization, control and safety enhancement acting as some key drivers for the growth of this segment. Considering the vehicle type segment, it is passenger cars that are dominating the market share with easier availability of components and related manufacturers acting as few major factors for the growth of this segment. Based on division by electric vehicle type, it is battery electric vehicle or BEV that has held a dominant share among other types namely fuel cell electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.

Easier access and wider availability have resulted in high demand for battery electric vehicle. On the basis of applications, the market has been segmented into antilock braking system, airbag system, direct tire pressure monitoring system, engine control system, HVAC system, power steering, and transmission system. Antilock braking system formed the largest type as a result of stringent government mandates regarding safety precaution for automobiles.

The US and Canada have formed two countries based on which the North America Automotive Pressure Sensor Market has been segmented. Application of the latest technology and advanced sensors for better driving experience have led to the large-scale application of automotive sensors in North America with many small players investing capital to derive market growth.

Key Highlights:

• North America Automotive Pressure Sensor Market size analysis and forecast

• Comprehensive study and analysis of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities influencing the growth of the North America Automotive pressure sensor market

• Automotive pressure sensor market segmentation on the basis of technology, transduction type, vehicle, electric vehicle type, applications and geography.

• North America Automotive Pressure Sensor Market strategic analysis with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects along with a contribution of various sub-market stakeholders have been considered under the scope of a study

• North America Automotive Pressure Sensor Market analysis and forecast for major countries has been provided.

• Profiling of key industry players, their strategic perspective, market positioning and analysis of core competencies

• Competitive landscape of the key players operating in the Automotive pressure sensor market including competitive developments, investments, and strategic expansion

Research Methodology:

Bloomberg, Hoovers, and Factiva are some of the paid databases referred in order to gain insights about the North America Automotive Pressure Sensor Market. Opinions from experts along with other stakeholders from major market players have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the regional and country-wise size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the North America Automotive Pressure Sensor Market globally.

Some of the key players of the North America Automotive pressure sensor market include:

• Sensata

• Analog Devices

• Texas Instruments Inc.

• General Electric

• Trensor

• Thomas Net

• Setra Systems

• Stellar Technology

• Merit Sensor

• Infineon Technologies

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• Automotive casting materials manufacturers and suppliers

• Automotive casting component suppliers

• Automotive Pressure Sensors Market Investors

• Automotive casting components manufacturer

• Regional Automobile Associations

• Automotive component manufacturing associations

• Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

• Automobile organizations/associations

• Government and regulatory authorities

The scope of the North America Automotive Pressure Sensor Market:

The research report segments North America Automotive Pressure Sensor Market based on technology, transduction type, vehicle, electric vehicle type, applications, and geography.

North America Automotive Pressure Sensor Market, By Technology:

• Ceramic Pressure Sensor

• MEMs Pressure Sensor

• Strain Gauge Pressure Sensor

North America Automotive Pressure Sensor Market, By Transduction Type:

• Piezoresistive Pressure Sensor

• Capacitive Pressure Sensor

• Resonant Pressure Sensor

• Optical Pressure Sensor

• Other Pressure Sensors

North America Automotive Pressure Sensor Market, By Vehicle:

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicles

North America Automotive Pressure Sensor Market By Electric Vehicle Type:

• Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

• Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

• Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

• Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

North America Automotive Pressure Sensor Market, By Applications:

• Antilock Braking System (ABS)

• Airbag System

• Direct Tire Pressure Monitoring System

• Engine Control System

• Engine

• Fuel Injection Pump

• Exhaust

• HVAC System

• Power Steering

• Hydraulic Power Steering

• Electrohydraulic Power Steering (EHPS)

• Transmission System

• Automatic Transmission (AT)

• Automatic Manual Transmission (AMT)

• Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT)

• Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT)

North America Automotive Pressure Sensor Market, By Geography:

• North America

• US

• Canada

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of the US Automotive pressure sensor market

• Breakdown of Canada Automotive pressure sensor market

Table of Contents

North America Automotive Pressure Sensor Market

1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Scope

2.3. Data Sources

3. MARKET VARIABLES SCOPE

3.1. Market Segmentation Scope

3.2. Market Driver Analysis

3.3. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4. Penetration Growth Prospect Mapping

3.5. Market SWOT Analysis, By Factor (political legal, economic and technological)

3.6. Porter’s Five Forces Industry Analysis

3.7. Market Value Chain Analysis

4. TECHNOLOGY ESTIMATES TREND ANALYSIS (2019 – 2026)

4.1. Automotive pressure sensor Market: TECHNOLOGY Analysis

4.2. Ceramic pressure sensor

4.2.1. Ceramic pressure sensor market, 2019 – 2026 (USD billion)

4.3. Hybrid Automotive pressure sensor

4.3.1. Hybrid Automotive pressure sensor market, 2019 – 2026 (USD billion)

4.4. Plug-In Hybrid Automotive pressure sensor

4.4.1. Plug-In Hybrid Automotive pressure sensor market, 2019 – 2026 (USD billion)

5. TRANSDUCTION TYPE ESTIMATES TREND ANALYSIS (2019 – 2026)

5.1. Automotive pressure sensor Market: Transduction Type Analysis

5.2. Piezoresistive

5.2.1. Piezoresistive market, 2019 – 2026 (USD billion)

5.3. Capacitive

5.3.1. Capacitive market, 2019 – 2026 (USD billion)

5.4. Resonant

5.4.1. Resonant market, 2019 – 2026 (USD billion)

5.5. Optical

5.5.1. Optical market, 2019 – 2026 (USD billion)

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Others market, 2019 – 2026 (USD billion)

