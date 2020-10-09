Asia Pacific Gas Sensor Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026)

Asia Pacific Gas Sensor Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).



A device that is used for indicating the presence of poisonous gas are known as gas sensors or gas detectors. These gas detectors measure and indicate the overall concentration of hazardous gases in the air using different technologies. The gas sensors are primarily used to analyze the toxic exposure of gases in atmosphere normally or when there is a breakout of fire. These detectors are normally battery operated devices and used for monitoring safety of individuals. It can be portable or fixed and usually work by defining high levels of gases using a sequence of audible or visible indicators, or a combination of signals.

Asia Pacific Gas Sensor Market is segmented by technology, gas type, end-use application, and geography. Based on technology, the market comprises of electrochemical, infrared, laser, photoionization detectors (PID), catalytic, solid state or metal oxide semiconductor, holographic, and zirconia. By gas type, the market is divided into chlorine, nitrogen oxides, ammonia, oxygen, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, hydrogen sulfide, hydrocarbons, hydrogen, and methane. Medical, food & beverage, oil & gas, water & wastewater treatment, automotive and transportation, mining, metals & chemicals, smart cities, consumer electronics, and power stations form the various application areas for gas sensor market.

The sensing technology has been widely explored and utilized for gas detection in Asia Pacific region. The numerous applicability and inherent limitations related to gas sensing technologies have resulted in making gas sensors that are equipped with enhanced gas sensor calibration. In China, it is seen that the original equipment manufacturers or OEMs are slowly adopting and installing gas sensors in smartphones for measuring air quality along with using it as breath analyzers for alcohol detection. From the latter half of 2015, Beijing has had to deal with severe hazardous levels of air pollution. These have further pushed in the recent advancement of breath-gas monitoring, detecting highly sensitive volatile organic compounds or VOC using chemical or gas sensors. China has further progressed into the array of micro-sensors that are combined with system technology for enabling new applications of human monitoring and level detection of breath VOC.

Nowadays, Asia Pacific region has seen a huge number of enforceable patents that are dedicated to using miniaturized gas sensors. The major development is focused on the energy saving sensor that can be operated for a prolonged period of time by a battery. Special gas sensors for carbon dioxide and nitrous compounds have been developed, that is in particular with the optical principles. There are domestic gas leakage detectors as well as the automatically controlled air purifiers that have formed two major applications of the gas sensor. It is also observed that the market for detecting ozone gas sensors in car engine control is becoming huge. It is expected that the smaller concentration of hazardous gases will remain the primary growth prospect for gas sensors in future.

China, India, Japan, South Korea and Australia are some of the key countries that were the major contributors of the growth of gas sensor market in Asia Pacific region. The rise in pollution level creating health hazards for the common people along with stringent government rules and policies have together contributed to form some of the major drivers for higher demand of gas sensors in Asia Pacific region.

Years that have been considered for the study are as follows:

• Base Year – 2018

• Estimated Year – 2019

• Forecast Period – 2019 to 2026

For company profiles, 2016 has been considered as the base year. In cases, wherein information was unavailable for the base year, the years prior to it have been considered.

Research Methodology

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get the unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at the country level to get the fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at market value for Asia Pacific Gas Sensor Market.

Some of the key players of the Asia Pacific Gas Sensor market include:

• HJP Technology Co. Ltd.

• Figaro

• SGX Sensortech

• Sensirion

• Zhengzhou Winsen Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.

• MSA

• Gasvigil Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

• Nissha Co. Ltd.

• New Cosmos Electric Co. Ltd.

• Senko Co. Ltd.

Key Target Audience:

• Gas sensors technology platform developers

• Raw material and material testing equipment suppliers

• Gas sensors original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data center professionals

The scope of the Asia Pacific Gas Sensor Market:

The research report segments Asia Pacific Gas Sensor market based on technology, gas type, end-use application and geography.

Asia Pacific Gas Sensor Market, By Technology:

• Electrochemical

• Infrared

• Laser

• Photoionization Detectors (PID)

• Catalytic

• Solid State Or Metal Oxide Semiconductor

• Holographic

• Zirconia

Asia Pacific Gas Sensor Market, By Gas Type:

• Chlorine (Cl)

• Nitrogen Oxides

• Ammonia

• Oxygen

• Carbon Dioxide (CO2)

• Carbon Monoxide (CO)

• Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S)

• Hydrocarbons (Propane, Butane, Etc.)

• Hydrogen

• Methane

Asia Pacific Gas Sensor Market, By End-use Application:

• Medical

• Food & Beverages

• Oil & Gas

• Water & Wastewater Treatment

• Automotive and Transportation

• Mining

• Metals & Chemicals

• Smart Cities

• Consumer Electronics

• Power Stations

Asia Pacific Gas Sensor Market, By Geography:

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Others

Geographic Analysis:

• Breakdown of China Gas Sensor market

• Breakdown of Japan Gas Sensor market

• Breakdown of India Gas Sensor market

• Breakdown of South Korea Gas Sensor market

• Breakdown of Australia Gas Sensor market

• Breakdown of Others Gas Sensor market

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Gas Sensor Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Gas Sensor Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Gas Sensor Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Gas Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Gas Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Gas Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Gas Sensor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Gas Sensor by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Gas Sensor Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Gas Sensor Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Gas Sensor Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Gas Sensor Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/asia-pacific-gas-sensor-market/4728/

