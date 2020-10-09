Asia Pacific Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Asia Pacific Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

The Asia Pacific Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) terminals market is projected to experience significant growth because of the increase in demand for mPOS terminal from small and medium businesses (SMBs). An increase in customer base because of the rapid expansion of the end-user sectors, the limited cost of ownership are some of the driving factors behind the growth of the Asia Pacific Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/39970

On the other hand, the government initiatives to enhance security, cases of data or identity theft are some of the concern for key players in the mPOS terminals market, which is expected to limit the market growth. The terminal must be continuously connected to the retail outlet’s systems, an internet connection is a mandated prerequisite for their functioning.

An increase in the adoption of cloud-based solutions is expected to drive the mPOS terminals market during the forecast period. The transformations towards a customer-centric business have led to retailers emphasize to on big data analytics to enhance their customer service provision. The cloud-based mobile POS terminals industry is experiencing mass popularity across the region because of its enlarged storage facility, ease of operation, and better functionality.

An introduction of NFC technology is projected to revolutionize the Asia Pacific Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market. The MasterCard has stated that all POS terminals are expected to be contactless by 2020. The NFC enabled systems are less expensive to connect and accept numerous kinds of payment cards. A rise in consumer inclination towards mobile payments and online wallets like Android Pay and Apple Pay expected to increase the demand for this system.

The retail industry has been changing reliably across the region. Technology has always been a key driver of advancements across the finance-oriented industry verticals. mPOS terminals market is one of the largest recipients of the transmuted payment landscape. The pay-tech revolution is permitting modern digital payment modes to address payment efficiency, speed, risk detection, and user experience.

Geographically, India is projected to be leading region in the Asia Pacific Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market. The leading position in the market is attributed to the rise in the number of government initiatives aimed at digitizing the modes of payment. An increase in the adoption of mPOS terminals by urban Kirana store owners is a major contributing factor, which is expected to increase the demand for mPOS terminals in India.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Asia Pacific Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Asia Pacific Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Asia Pacific Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Thyroid Gland Disorders Treatment Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Asia Pacific Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The Scope of the Report for Asia Pacific Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/39970

Asia Pacific Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market, By Component

• Hardware

• Software

Asia Pacific Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market, By Authentication

• EMV Chip and Pin

o PIN on Terminal/Glass

o PIN on Mobile

• Magnetic-stripes

• Chip and Sign

• Near Field Communication (NFC)

• Biometrics

Asia Pacific Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market, By End User

• Restaurant

• Hospitality

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Warehouse

• Entertainment

• Others

Asia Pacific Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market, By Geography

• China

• India

• Japan

• ASEAN

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Key players operating in Asia Pacific Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market

• Ingenico Group S.A.

• Castles Technology Co Ltd.

• Squirrel Systems

• WinPOS

• NCR Corporation

• Diebold Nixdorf

• Verifone Systems, Inc.

• First Data Corporation

• Global Payments Inc.

• LANDI Commercial Equipment

• PAX Global

• Xinguodu

• New POS Technology

• Justtide

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Terminals Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/asia-pacific-mobile-point-of-sale-mpos-terminals-market/39970/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com