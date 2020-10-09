Asia Pacific RFID Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026)

Asia Pacific RFID Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Radio Frequency Identification or RFID refers to the technologies that use wireless communication between an object also known as tag and interrogating device known as reader for automatically tracking and identifying objects. The tag transmission range for RFID is limited to several meters from the reader. There remains a clear line of sight between the reader and tag which is not necessarily required. Different industry groups, including the International Standards Organization (ISO) and International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) work on regulating and defining RFID interoperability standards.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

RFID tags hold more data than the normal barcodes, but the major differentiator for the RFIDS lies in its unique serial number as it allows tracking of individual items. RFID systems are also capable of scanning multiple items simultaneously and the readers may scan tags in milliseconds or work automatically forming some key drivers for the market growth. RFID offer advantages over the barcode, especially by the tags holding much more data related to an item than normal barcodes. In addition to this, RFID tags are also not susceptible to the damages that may be experienced by barcode labels, such as ripping and smearing.

The total speed of operation of RFIDs also has convenience benefits in terms of services such as cashless payments. Even though costs are falling, yet the RFID systems are typically more expensive to set up than the normal alternative systems such as optical scanning. RFID also brings up certain security issues as the unauthorized devices may be able to read and even change data available on tags without the knowledge of the owner forming a major restraint for the market growth.

The Asia Pacific is one of the major markets for RFID globally where China, Japan, and India among others are some of the major regions contributing to the overall market growth. The changing industry scenario along with recent upsurge in cost and services efficiency have resulted in a higher demand for RFID system, especially tags. Tags held a larger market share as compared to other segments owing to its cost affordability as well as smaller size with high functional area.

Key players of the Asia Pacific RFID market:

 Shenzhen Xinye Smart Card Co., Ltd

 Kaba China

 Invengo Technology

 Japan Pallet Rental Corporation

 Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

 YOSHIKAWA Inc.

 Omron Corporation

 SATO Group

 Ripro Corporation

 Checkpoint Systems

 Zebra

 Fujitsu Global

 Welcat Inc.

 CEYON TECHNOLOGY

 LS Industrial Systems

 Impinj Deliver

 IDRO Co., Ltd

 ZDNet

 Bartronics India Limited

 Identis

 TVASTA ID India Private Limited

 DolphinRFID

 Daphne Systems

 Ferret

The Scope of the Asia Pacific RFID Market:

The research report segments Asia Pacific RFID market based on product, wafer size, working, frequency, end user, form factor, label type, and geography.

Asia Pacific RFID Market, by Product

• Tags

• Reader

• Software

Asia Pacific RFID Market, by Wafer Size

• 200mm

• 300mm

• Others

Asia Pacific RFID Market, by Working

• Passive RFID

• Active RFID

Asia Pacific RFID Market, by Frequency

• Low Frequency

• High Frequency

• Ultra-high Frequency

• Active Ultra-High Frequency

Asia Pacific RFID Market, by End-User

• Animal Tracking/Agriculture

• Commercial

• Transportation

• Healthcare

• Logistics and Supply Chain

• Aerospace

• Défense

• Retail

• Security and Access Control

• Sports

Asia Pacific RFID Market, by Form Factor

• Button

• Card

• Electronic Housing

• Implants

• Key Fob

• Label

• Paper Tickets

• Wristband

• Others

Asia Pacific RFID Market, by Label Type

• Plastic

• Paper

• Metal

• Glass

• Others

Asia Pacific RFID Market, By Geography:

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

Geographic Analysis

• Breakdown of China RFID market

• Breakdown of Japan RFID market

• Breakdown of India RFID market

• Breakdown of South Korea RFID market

• Breakdown of Australia RFID market

